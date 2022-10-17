Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 October 2022 - Global Hunger Index 2022, World Green City Award 2022, Indian American Honoured

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on October 17, 2022, that Qatar will host the Asian Cup 2023 in the place of China, the tournament’s original host. Qatar emerged as the new host after beating off competition from Indonesia and South Korea.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s First aluminium Freight Rake(61 BOBRNALHSM1) at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station in Odisha on October 16, 2022. The rake’s destination is Bilaspur. It is also the first-time aluminium rake that has been manufactured in India with the property of fully lock-bolted construction with no welding on the superstructure.

India has been ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022. The country’s overall score of 29.1 has been labeled “serious” at the hunger level. In 2021, India was placed at the 101 position out of 116 countries while in 2020 the country was placed in the 94th position.

Hyderabad won the ‘World Green City Award” 2022 at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022, organized in Jeju, South Korea on October 14, 2022. The city also won another award in the category “Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth”.

Vivek Lall, an Indian origin individual has been awarded the lifetime achievement award by US President Joe Biden with the citation of “With grateful recognition”. Vivek Lall is the chief executive of General Atomics. Lall has completed his Ph.D. from Wichita State University in Kansas in Aerospace Engineering.