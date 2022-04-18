Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 18 April 2022

Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to turn into a reality soon with the BCCI mulling on how to organise it. A full-fledged women's IPL is expected to start from 2023 with 6 teams. The tournament will feature the best of women's cricketers from around the world in the same franchise-based model as the men's IPL.

India reported 2,183 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 11,542. India's daily case positivity rate has also witnessed a sudden rise from 0.31 percent on April 17 to 0.83 percent on April 18 and weekly positivity rate has risen from 0.27 percent on April 17 to 0.32 on April 18.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting from April 18, 2022. PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state during his visit. The visit comes ahead of British PM Boris Johnson's visit, which is expected to take place on April 22nd.

World Heritage Day is celebrated globally every year on April 18 to raise awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the work that must be done to preserve our history. The day was first observed by UNESCO in 1964. India has inherited various popular landmarks that have also received the tag of 'World Heritage Sites'.

The auto and taxi unions have started their two-day strike in Delhi-NCR from today, April 18, 20 22. The key demand of the unions is for the state and the centre to reduce the price of CNG and bring it at par with previous levels and to increase their fare rates. The strike was not called off even after the Delhi government set up a committee to review auto and taxi fares.