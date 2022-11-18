Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 18 November 2022 - EXCELL Awards, C V Ananda Bose, Lance Naik Manju

The crisis at Twitter further deepened on November 17, 2022, as the company offices were shuttered off to employees, as per the media reports. Twitter in an email to the employees said that it would close office buildings and disable badge access till November 21. According to the media reports, Twitter closed off its offices to restrict access to non-compliant employees, who the social media giant fears might sabotage the operations.

India became the only country to receive the Leadership in Family Planning (EXCELL) Awards 2022 in the ‘country category’ at the International Conference on Family Planning held in Thailand. The Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya complimented India’s remarkable efforts in the improvement of family planning. India’s efforts in improving family planning demonstrate the progress of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the No Money for Terror Ministerial conference on November 18, 2022, stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of the reaction to the various attacks cannot be based on its place of occurrence.’ Over 70 countries and 450 delegates are participating in the conference including the Ministers, Heads of Multilateral Organisations, and Financial Action Task Force heads of delegations.

The former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. As per the Communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, “The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal.” Governor of Manipur La Ganesan was holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July 2022 after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the Vice President Candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Lance Naik Manju of Eastern Command from the Corps of Military Police created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver of the Indian Army. The news was shared by the Eastern Command on November 16, 2022. In a tweet, the Eastern Command said that this inspiring act of lance Naik Manju will also set an example for other women in the country.