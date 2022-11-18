EXCELL Awards 2022: India wins excellence in leadership in family planning awards

EXCELL Award 2022: India became the only country to receive the Leadership in Family Planning (EXCELL) Awards 2022 in the ‘country category’ at the International Conference on Family Planning held in Thailand. The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya complimented India’s remarkable efforts in the improvement of family planning. India’s efforts in improving family planning demonstrate the progress the country has been making toward achieving the SDG targets on women and maternal health.

India wins International award in Family Planning: Significance

The award recognizes and applauds India’s achievements in ensuring increased access and the adoption of modern contraceptive methods and significantly reducing the unmet needs for family planning.

India’s efforts on family planning: Key Highlights

1. India has been making outstanding progress not only in improving access but also in the adoption of modern contraceptive methods enabling couples to make informed choices about family planning.

2. As per the National Family Health Survey-5 data, the overall Contraceptive Prevalence Rate has increased substantially from 54 percent to 67 percent in the country.

3. The total demand satisfied for family planning among currently married women aged 15-49 in India increased from 66 percent in 2015-16 to 76 percent in 2019-21. It has already crossed the SDG target of 75 set globally for 2030.

4. Mission Parivar Vikas, one of the government’s flagship programs, to reduce the unmet needs in family planning, has also been a critical factor in the overall development.

International Conference on Family Planning

The International Conference on Family Planning has served as a strategic inflection point for the global reproductive health community, providing a global stage for more than 120 countries worldwide, individuals and organizations to make significant commitments and celebrate achievements as the world’s largest scientific conclave on family planning and reproductive health.

The conference was attended by more than 3500 delegates physically and tens of thousands virtually.

