PM Modi attends ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference- Check Details

‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial conference: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the No Money for Terror Ministerial conference on November 18, 2022, stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of the reaction to the various attacks cannot be based on its place of occurrence.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came while addressing the third No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Countering Financing of Terrorism. Over 70 countries and 450 delegates are participating in the conference including the Ministers, Heads of Multilateral Organisations, and Financial Action Task Force heads of delegations.

It is important that we jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism. Anyone who supports radicalisation should have no place in any country: PM Narendra Modi at 'No Money for Terror’ Conference in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mFV66AXBNv — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

PM Modi addresses ‘No Money for Terror’ conference: Key Highlights

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference stressed that there must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism.

2. On terror financing, PM Modi said that it is well known that terrorist groups get money through several sources and one source is state support.

3. He further added that even a single attack is too many and even a single life lost is one too many. He further asserted that India will not rest till terrorism is uprooted.

4. As per PM Modi, the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy.

5. While highlighting the impact of terrorism on India, Prime Minister said that it is significant that the conference is taking place here. The country faced the horror of terror for decades and lost thousands of lives because of terror attacks, however, the country fought with bravery.

No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference: Significance

The two-day ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference will offer a unique platform for the participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the international regime on Counter-Terrorism Financing. It will also further enhance global cooperation to restrict the sources of terror financing.

#WATCH | At 'No Money for Terror’ Conference, PM says, "...Well known that terrorist orgs get money through several sources-one is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological & financial support to them..." pic.twitter.com/JwsK8qzVUR — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

No Money for Terror Conference

1. The deliberations in the Terror conference will be held in four sessions.

2. These will focus on Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing, the Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism, Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing, and International Cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorist financing.

3. The first session on Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

