Twitter shuts offices amid mass resignations after Musk’s ultimatum: Reports

Twitter Mass Resignations: The crisis at Twitter further deepened on November 17, 2022, as the company offices were shuttered off to employees, as per the media reports. Twitter in an email to the employees said that it would close office buildings and disable badge access till November 21. The recent development has come amid reports that hundreds of workers have rejected CEO Elon Musk’s ultimatum to work harder for longer hours, resulting in their ouster from the company. According to the media reports, Twitter closed off its offices to restrict access to non-compliant employees, who the social media giant fears might sabotage the operations.

What Elon Musk said in his ultimatum to Twitter employees?

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter had asked the employees to formally state whether they were willing to keep working at the company, a commitment that would include ‘working long hours at high intensity. Employees had until 5 PM on November 17 to fill out the form.

The form included just one possible response Yes and anyone who would fail to accept the form by the deadline was told that they would be out of the company with three months' severance.

The mentioned ultimatum from Elon Musk came less than two weeks after he fired 50% of Twitter’s workforce.

Why did Twitter decide to shut down its offices temporarily?

As per the reports, Twitter closed off its offices to restrict access to non-compliant employees, who it fears might sabotage the company’s operations.

The most recent wave of departures from Twitter include engineers tasked with fixing bugs and preventing the site crashes of the platform.

Twitter users also linked other social media handles to their profiles amid the speculation that the platform could go down within hours or days as business operations were bound to take a hit.

Background

The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk started on April 14, 2022, and concluded on October 27, 2022. He started buying the shares of the social media company in January 2022 and eventually became the company’s largest shareholder with a 9.1 percent ownership stake. Soon after announcing himself as the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk started making changes within the company, starting with the firing of Parag Agarwal, the former CEO of Twitter.

