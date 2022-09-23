Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 23 September 2022 - Dugong Conservation Reserve, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Brahmos Missiles

Developing life-saving drugs can cost billions of dollars and take years, but researchers have found a new artificial intelligence-based drug screening technique, and by using that they assume to shorten the process.

Tamil Nadu has notified the nation’s first “Dugong Conservation Reserve’ in Palk Bay on September 21, 2022. The area covers the coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudokottai districts with an area of 448 square kilometres.

The central government has made a five-member committee to consider a ‘legally enforceable” mechanism for enforcing the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies. VK Paul, a member of NITI Aagoy would lead the committee. The committee is assumed to submit its report in 90 days.

On September 22, 2022, External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar participated in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations. The Ministers also extended their full support to South Africa for its BRICS Chairship in 2023 and the holding of the XV BRICS summit.

The Defence Ministry signed a contract worth 1700 crore rupees on September 22, 2022, with Brahmos Aerospace private limited, to buy additional missiles for frontline warships. Providing further drive to Aatmanirbhar Bharat the ministry will buy the missiles with a strike range of 290 km.