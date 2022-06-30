Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 30 June 2022

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2022 failure of which will result in a double oenalty of Rs. 1000. the failure to do so will result in a double penalty of Rs. 1,000 from July 1 onwards. The last date was earlier set to March 31, 2022 after which the CBDT notified of a penalty for those linking after June 30, 2022. Penalty fine is Rs. 500/-

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance Scheme on June 30, 2022. According to the information provided by the PM's Office the RAMP scheme has an outlay of around Rs. 6,000 crores. The PM also inaugurated the'Cpacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters' scheme and the new features of the PM's Employment Generation Programme.

World Asteroid Day is celebrated on June 30 with an aim to raise awareness on the risks of asteroid impact. World Asteroid Day 2022 will emphasise on the fact that some of these can cause catastrophic disasters on impact with Earth. The day also aoms to make the public aware of the asteroid impact hazaeds and the crisis communication action to be execured on advent of such an event.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on June 29, 2022 approved a name change for the two districts including Aurangabad and Osmanabad. While Aurangabad has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar Osmanabad has been renamed to Dharashiv. Navi Mumbai Airport will also be renamed to DB Patil International Airport.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray maidst the ongoing political unrest in the state has resigned from the post of State Chief Minister and MLC. The announcement was made after Supreme Court refused to stay the order for a floor test. The CM in his speech expressed his gratitute to NCP and Congress for their support.