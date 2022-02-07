Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 February 2022

The new name of Ahmedabad IPL team is reportedly 'Ahmedabad Titans'. The team will be captained by Hardik Pandya and also Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. There is no official confirmation on the name yet.

Australia will reopen its borders for foreign tourists on February 21st after a hiatus of almost two years. The nation had shut its borders for international tourists in March 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to travel to Australia.

India's sole competitor in Winter Olympics 2022 is Arif Khan. The 31-year-old will participate in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. He will be seen in action on February 13th and February 16th. He is the first Indian to have qualified for two events in the same edition of Winter Olympics.

A giant asteroid called 138971 (2001 CB21) is heading towards the Earth and is likely to make a close pass in March. It is estimated to be four times bigger than the Eiffel Tower and has been tagged as potentially hazardous, as it will come as close as 4.5 million km.