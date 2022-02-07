Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 February 2022
The new name of Ahmedabad IPL team is reportedly 'Ahmedabad Titans'. The team will be captained by Hardik Pandya and also Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. There is no official confirmation on the name yet.
Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 February 2022
Ahmedabad IPL Franchise to be reportedly called Ahmedabad Titans
The new name of Ahmedabad IPL team is reportedly 'Ahmedabad Titans'. The team will be captained by Hardik Pandya and also Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. There is no official confirmation on the name yet.
Australia to reopen borders to foreign tourists on February 21, after almost 2 years
Australia will reopen its borders for foreign tourists on February 21st after a hiatus of almost two years. The nation had shut its borders for international tourists in March 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to travel to Australia.
Meet India's sole participant in Winter Olympics 2022
India's sole competitor in Winter Olympics 2022 is Arif Khan. The 31-year-old will participate in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. He will be seen in action on February 13th and February 16th. He is the first Indian to have qualified for two events in the same edition of Winter Olympics.
Potentially Hazardous asteroid headed towards Earth
A giant asteroid called 138971 (2001 CB21) is heading towards the Earth and is likely to make a close pass in March. It is estimated to be four times bigger than the Eiffel Tower and has been tagged as potentially hazardous, as it will come as close as 4.5 million km.
Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine gets emergency use approval in India
The DCGI has granted emergency use approval to Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. Sputnik Light is made up of recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26, which is the first component of the two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.