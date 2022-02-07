Ahmedabad IPL Franchise likely to be called Ahmedabad Titans- Check Ahmedabad captain, players list

Ahmedabad IPL team name: Ahmedabad IPL team will reportedly be called 'Ahmedabad Titans'. There is no official confirmation on the same though yet.

Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of the new Ahmedabad IPL team 2022. Pandya was picked along with Rasheed Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction event.

The Ahmedabad IPL Team was bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5635 Crores. IPL 2022 edition is likely to be held in India from the last week of March and will conclude in May.

The Ahmedabad franchise picked up following three players and has Rs 52 crore remaining for the IPL 2022 auction:

Hardik Pandya (Captain) – Rs 15 crore

Rashid Khan – Rs 15 Crore

Shubman Gill – Rs 7 Crore

Head Coach of Ahmedabad IPL team is Ashish Nehra and their mentor is Gary Kirsten.

IPL 2022 to have 10 teams

The IPL 2022 edition will see two new teams in action- Lucknow and Ahmedabad, taking the eight-team competition to ten teams.

The Lucknow IPL team recently announced its new identity as 'Lucknow Super Giants'. The team will be led by KL Rahul, which was picked up for 17 crores. The team also chose two more players, Australia's Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crores)and uncapped player Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

Background

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12th and 13th in Bengaluru when all teams will select their players from a total of 590 players. The IPL 2022 player auction list includes 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers.