Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine gets emergency use approval in India

The Drug Controller General of India granted emergency use approval to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India on February 6, 2022.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that this is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country. He tweeted saying that this will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic.

The interim data of the vaccine’s efficacy trial, as per the vaccine developer RDIF, showed 65.4% efficacy against COVID-19, 21 days after immunisation.

What is Sputnik Light?

Sputnik Light is a recombinant human adenovirus serotype-based vaccine. The recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 is the first component of the two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik Light efficacy

According to the findings of the Gamaleya Center, the Sputnik Light vaccine administered as a single shot vaccine showed 70 percent efficacy in people under the age of 60 years against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination.

As per the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides not only for ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot.

The efficacy trials also showed that each ‘vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering of the second dose when compared to the same vaccine as the first and second dose regimens of each of the vaccines.

How many countries have authorised Sputnik Light?

The Sputnik Light COVID vaccine has already been authorised in over 30 countries. So far, both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have not been associated with rare serious adverse events following vaccination.

Background

The subject expert committee under DGCI had recommended emergency use approval of Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on February 4, 2022. T

The Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, had sought approval from the drug regulator for use of the single-dose vaccine.

The recommendation was given to use the vaccine as a primary dose. The company has recently submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines.

The Russian Health officials had authorised the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for emergency use in May 2021.