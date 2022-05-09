Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 9 May 2022
Indian Rupee hit all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar in early trade on May 9, 2022.
One Monkeypox case confirmed in UK
UK Health Security Agency confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England. The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, where the virus is believed to have been contracted. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between individuals. The infected individual is being treated at an expert disease unit in London.
Rupee hits all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar
Indian Rupee hit all-time low record of 77.42 against US dollar on May 9, 2022. This comes after an aggressive rate hike of benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, which led to an increase in US Treasury yields. It also comes amid a steep rise in crude o
Why are Atta Prices in India going up?
The all-India monthly average retail price of Wheat Flour (Atta) was Rs. 32.38 per kg in April 2022 which is the highest since January 2010. The steady rise in the prices of flour is because of the rise in wheat prices amid the fall in production because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and higher overseas demand for Indian wheat.
Kerala reports at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever
Kerala has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever in children below 5 years in Kollam city. Tomato fever also known as Tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection that is affecting children below the age of 5. The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported-Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur.
Why Victory Day in Russia is important amid Ukraine War?
Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ every year on May 9 to mark Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. During the Victory Day 2022 parade in Russia, President Putin flaunts Russia's military capabilities and the bravery of the soldiers fighting for the country.
