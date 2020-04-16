Tour de France set to start on August 29

Tour de France will now start on August 29, 2020, and the event will conclude on September 30, 2020. The International Cycling Union announced the new dates on April 15.

Tour de France is the biggest cycling competition. The racing takes place in front of around 12 million spectators, as they line the streets of the 2,100-mile route.

The race was earlier scheduled to start from June 27 to July 29 in Nice but was rearranged due to the extension of COVID-19 lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Key Highlights:

• The biggest cycling competition includes 22 teams. They represent 14 countries as the team's race in from of around 12 million people.

• The race starting from August 29 will follow the same route as mentioned in the original itinerary.

• The two other grand tours of cycling, The Giro d”Italia and the Spanish Vuelta, will take place after the French race.

• The decision for the new dates was announced through a video conference meeting organized by International Cycling Union (UCI). All the other principal representatives of professional road cycling were also consulted.

About Tour de France:

Tour de France, the world’s most difficult and prestigious bicycle race, is an annual men’s race. The race was first organized in 1903. The aim of the race was to increase the sale of newspaper L’Auto. It is currently run by Amaury Sport Organization.

The multiple stage race is primarily held in France, while also occasionally passing through the nearby countries.

The tour is a UCI world tour event which means that the teams competing are mostly UCI world teams. The modern of the race consists of 21 long segments over a 23 day period which covers around 3,500 kilometers.