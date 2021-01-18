UK invites Prime Minister Modi to attend G7 Summit to be held in June 2021

The government of the United Kingdom has invited PM Modi to the G7 Summit as a guest. According to a press release by the British High Commission on January 17, 2021, the meeting is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, 2021.

The release also informed that the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson may also visit India ahead of the G7 Summit. For the meeting, the UK government has also invited leaders from South Korea and Australia to attend as guest countries for deepening the experience and expertise around the table.

UK PM was earlier scheduled to visit India for the celebrations of Republic Day 2021 but the plan was called off by him because of the Coronavirus situation in Britain.

UK government lauds India’s efforts during the pandemic:

While terming India as ‘Pharmacy of the world’ the UK government lauded the efforts of the Indian government regarding the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official release by the government of Britain mentioned that India has already supplied more than 50% of the world’s vaccines and that both the countries have worked together closely through the pandemic.

Plan to build back better from COVID-19:

The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson will be using the first-in person G7 meeting in almost 2 years to ask the leaders, including PM Modi, to take the opportunity of building back better from Coronavirus and to unite to make the future greener, fairer, and more prosperous.

According to UK PM, COVID-19 is no doubt the most destructive force that we have seen in generations and is also the greatest test of the modern world order that the world has experienced. He added that it will be only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with the spirit of openness to create a better future.

G7 Summit in June will be addressing shared challenges. It will include beating Coronavirus as well as tackling climate change to ensure that people all over the world can be benefitted from technological change, open trade, and scientific discovery.

About G7:

G7 is a grouping of Germany, France, UK, Canada, Japan, USA, Italy, and EU. It is also the only forum where the most influential and advanced economies and open societies of the world are brought together to discuss various global issues.