UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as leader of Conservative Party, New PM to be named soon

UK PM Johnson Resignation: Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a UK new Prime Minister. Johnson finally agreed to step down as UK PM after a wave of resignations from top Ministers and close aides, bringing an end to a tumultous two and a half years in office.

This comes after eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigned in the last two hours. The slew of resignations in the Boris Johnson government began with the stepping down of UK's top two Ministers, Finance Secretary Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 6, 2022. The two ministers reportedly said that they were stepping down as they could no longer tolerate the party gate scandal that has stalked UK PM Boris Johnson for months.

It is not immediately clear whether Boris Johnson will continue as UK PM till the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, or step down immediately. The new leader of the Conservative Party will automatically become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

VIDEO: "It is painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself," Boris Johnson says outside Downing Street as he resigns as leader of the Conservative party. pic.twitter.com/KvLEUTGZIR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks back into 10 Downing Street after quitting as Conservative party leader, after three tumultuous years in charge marked by Brexit, Covid and mounting scandals.

📸 @lealolivas for @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/tq3by8Qunb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be next UK PM?

The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has reportedly cut her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia short and is expected to return to London. She is being seen as one of the potential candidates to lead the Conservative Party and become the next British Prime Minister.

Why are UK Ministers Resigning?

There has been a string of resignations from top ministers in Boris Johnson-led Conservative government in the United Kingdom. At least 32 Ministers including Rishi Sunak have resigned from Boris Johnson’s government in less than 24 hours. These ministers resigned saying that Johnson no longer has their confidence thus plunging his government into crisis.

Despite the wave of resignations, the UK PM had refused to step down while speaking in Parliament on July 6th saying that he had a mandate from the voters to remain in office. However, now he has said that his duty was to go on and he would resign if he felt it was impossible for his government to move forward.

#UPDATE Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government pic.twitter.com/BlBSdk2ZCH — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022

#BREAKING Ukraine thanks Johnson for his support in 'the most difficult of times': presidency pic.twitter.com/rr46bXxUsN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022

What is Chris Pincher scandal? How is it linked to UK Political Crisis

The Chris Pincher scandal is a major political controversy that has led to the collapse of the Boris Johnson government, with many ministers expressing a lack of confidence in his leadership. The scandal relates to sexual misconduct, implicating former Conservative Party Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, who had behaved inappropriately.

Boris Johnson came under the scanner over his handling of the case against Chris Pincher. The 52-year-old had stepped down on July 30th after allegations that he had groped two male colleagues at a London club in a drunk state. This was followed by other sexual harassment allegations against him.

Pincher resigned after the matter was investigated by UK Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris. Though he apologised for his actions saying that he had drunk far too much, later it was revealed that he is a serial offender.

The UK political crisis unfolded on July 5th minutes after UK PM Boris Johnson admitted in an interview that he made a “bad mistake” in appointing Pincher as deputy chief whip in February 2022 despite being aware of the misconduct allegations against him. The admission came days after changing responses from Downing Street over what the UK knew about Pincher’s reputation when he was hired.

This scandal is the latest that is hounding the UK Prime Minister after the party gate scandal over gatherings at No 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown. The scandal had led to a no-confidence motion against Boris Johnson, which he survived.