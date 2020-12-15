UK PM Boris Johnson accepts PM Modi's invitation to be Chief Guest at Republic Day 2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2021 in New Delhi. This was informed by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during his talks with Indian External Affairs Minister on December 15, 2020.

Dominic Raab also informed that the UK PM has invited PM Narendra Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year also welcomed India's return to UN Security Council. The UK Foreign Secretary is currently on a visit to India.

We look forward to taking the spot in 2021 including the UK's presidency of G7 & also our presidency of UN Climate Change Conference. We welcome India's return to UN Security Council: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab https://t.co/mKiv8cRJDA pic.twitter.com/jgY3PxVCJq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Dr. Jaishankar said that the Foreign Secretary's visit has come at a very important time because it comes when we are looking at a post-COVID world and post-Brexit world.

The Foreign Secretary comes at a very important time because we are looking at a post-COVID world and also looking at a post-Brexit world from the perspective of the UK. This is the right time for us to hold discussions: EAM on the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pic.twitter.com/CENMs4ohzp — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The External Affairs Minister further stated that the presence of PM Boris Johnson as the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 would be in a way symbolic of a new era, marking a new phase of the relationship between India and the UK.

The presence of PM Boris Johnson as the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 would be in a way symbolic of a new era, a new phase of our relationship: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/kgwNCyCQ6t — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

PM Modi invites UK PM to be R-Day Chief Guest

•Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2021 celebrations during a phone call with him on November 27, 2020 to discuss issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change among other things.

•During the call, both the leaders reiterated their shared commitment to work towards a quantum leap in the partnership between India-UK in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era.

•They also reportedly agreed that there is tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration between the two nations in trade and investment and other fields such as defence, security, scientific research and mobility of students and professionals.

•Acting British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson had earlier in November stated that UK PM Boris Johnson will soon make an "in-person" visit to India.

Significance

This will be the first in-person visit of any head of government to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-level physical visits have been suspended globally due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The last head of government to visit India was Myanmar President Win Myint and US President Donald Trump in February 2020.

The visit will make Boris Johnson the second UK prime minister to attend the Republic Day event after John Major in 1993. It would also be his first bilateral visit to India since taking the office of the Prime Minister.