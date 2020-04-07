COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Moved to ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to Intensive Care of London hospital on April 6, as his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. He was admitted to St. Thomas hospital in London on April 5 due to the persistent symptoms of the virus.

Boris Johnson was tested positive for Coronavirus on March 27 and had isolated himself in his official residence in Drowning street. However, as his condition worsened, his medical team advised to shift him to ICU.

Boris Johnson’s office gave this news through an official statement. Downing St also mentioned that PM was conscious and did not require ventilation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to temporarily act on behalf of Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson had tweeted regarding his visit to the hospital, hours before he was admitted to Intensive Care.

Official Statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Office: