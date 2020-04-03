UNGA resolution on COVID-19: UNGA calls for global solidarity to defeat COVID-19 pandemic 

UNGA resolution on COVID-19: The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution calling for intensive international cooperation to combat COVID-19 pandemic that is causing severe disruption to economies and societies.

The resolution titled 'Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)' is the first such UN document on the ongoing global pandemic. It was co-sponsored by 188 nations including India.

The resolution was adopted under a silent procedure, as the UN General Assembly is not holding any meetings. The draft was under silent procedure till 6 pm on April 2, 2020. Any member state opposed to the resolution can raise objections during the silent procedure. If no objections are raised within the specified time, then the UNGA President circulates a letter confirming the adoption of the resolution.

UNGA COVID-19 Resolution: Key Highlights

• The UN General Assembly resolution on COVID-19 was sponsored by six nations including Singapore, Ghana, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia and Liechtenstein and co-sponsored by 188 nations including India.

• The resolution expressed great concern on the threat caused by COVID-19 pandemic to the human, safety and well being.

• It also recognised the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus outbreak including the severe damage it has caused to the the societies and economies including global commerce, travel and tothe livelihood of people.

• The resolution further called for extensive international cooperation to mitigate, contain and defeat the pandemic through the exchange of information, scientific knowledge and best practices and by applying the guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation.

• The resolution further highlighted that the pandemic requires a coordinated global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation. It reaffirmed its commitment to realised international cooperation and multilateralism.

• It expressed strong support to the central role that the UN plays in the global response to the COVID-19 virus.

• The resolution also emphasised on the need to respect human rights and stressed that there is no place for discrimination or any form of racism or xenophobia in the pandemic response system.

What is UNGA?

The United Nations General Assembly is a global platform, where all 193 UN member states are represented. It is like a global parliament. The UNGA along with UNSC are two principal organs of the United Nations. The UNSC is yet to conduct a meeting on the COVID-19 outbreak.