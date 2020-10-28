Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani informed on October 28, 2020 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The MP confirmed the news herself through a post on Twitter.

Irani tweeted saying, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for COVID." She requested all those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

The Amethi MP is the latest to join the list of politicians who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Yesterday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also tested positive for COVID-19 on October 26, 2020. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also tested positive on October 24, 2020.

Previously, Home Minister Amit Shah, late President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had also tested positive for COVID-19.