Union Ministers Smt Smriti Irani and Gajendra Singh launch book ‘Swachh Bharat Kranti’

The book ‘Swachh Bharat Kranti’ was officially launched by the Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 4, 2020.

‘The Swachh Bharat Revolution’, which is edited by Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, has been translated into Hindi and is published by as the Swachh Bharat Kranti.

The launch was later followed by a discussion on Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and on the book. The discussion during the event was also viewed by lakhs of field functionaries of the webcasting.

What the book ‘Swachh Bharat Kranti’ is about?

The book aims at capturing the remarkable journey of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) through 35 essays by a diverse range of contributors and stakeholders to SBM, who have shared their perspective on this social revolution.

The essays have been arranged in four key sections which are the 4 key pillars of SBM’s success: Public Financing, Political Leadership, People’s Participation, and Partnerships.

With a foreword by PM Narendra Modi, the book is a compilation of essays written by Amitabh Kant, Arun Jaitley, Sadhguru, Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan, Bill Gates, Tavleen Singh, and Akshay Kumar, among others.

Union Ministers during the launch of the book:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while speaking on the occasion mentioned about how India has become one of the leaders of sanitation in the world and many have now been learning from India’s experience of getting over 50 crore people to start using the toilets and to stop defecating in the open area in just the time period of 5 years.

He further added that he is happy that through Swachh Bharat Kranti book, this journey can be shared with lakhs of readers in the heartland of India.

On the occasion, Union Minister Smriti Irani acknowledged the leadership role that women have played in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a true Jan Andolan.

She stated that SBM has been a true example of Nari Shakti and that women will continue to lead its next phase so that the gains made through SBM have been sustained and that no one opts for open defecation in the future.