UP Districts Sealed: What will be Open and What will be Closed in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8, 2020 announced to completely seal the 15 districts of the state with effect from 12 am on April 9, 2020 with an aim to contain the spread of COVID-19. The districts that will be sealed are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Basti, Shamli, Maharajganj and Sitapur. It is expected that the districts will be sealed until April 13, 2020.

The sudden announcement regarding the sealing of Uttar Pradesh districts might have left people with doubts about what does sealing of districts mean and what will remain open and will be closed during the sealing period.

Let's have a look at what does seal mean, what will be open and closed in these 15 districts:

What does sealing of districts mean?

The complete sealing of 15 Uttar Pradesh districts means that people living in these districts will now be confined to home. No one will be allowed to step out of their homes and roam around. Shops dealing with sale of essential goods and medicines will remain open. However, the essential goods will be delivered at doorstep of people. The curfew passes will be reviewed and all the unnecessary passes will be

Why UP Government decided to completely seal 15 districts?

The UP Government aims to combat the highly contagious Coronavirus and stop its spread in the sealed 15 districts. These districts have become hotspots of COVID-19 and the number of cases are high in these districts.

Who all can go out during the seal?

Only people engaged in providing essential goods and services and health professionals such as doctors & nurses will be allowed to go out.

What all tasks will be carried out during the seal?

- 100% home delivery of essential goods

- 100% scanning and sanitization of all houses

- People engaged in manufacturing of essential goods will be transported through separate vehicles

What will remain open during the seal?

- Essential Services

- Medical Stores

What will be closed during the seal?

- All shops accept essential goods & medical stores

- Vegetable markets (Mandi)

Can I go out to purchase essential goods during the seal?

No, no one can go out to purchase any essential and even non-essential goods or services. The essential services will be delivered at home in the sealed 15 districts.