US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dubbed as the 'Notorious RBG',, passed away at the age of 87 years after suffering from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights. She had developed a rock star status during her vast career. She was the second woman appoint to the US Supreme Court bench.

Her passing has created a vacancy that enables incumbent President Donald Trump to nominate his third justice, switching the bench further to the right. However, Ginsburg had reportedly told her granddaughter that her replacement should be appointed by the next President of the United States.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her statement before her death had dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: About her

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States in 1993 by the then US President Bill Clinton.

• In recent years, she served as the most senior member of the court's liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on most divisive social issues including same-sex marriage, abortion rights, voting rights, health care and affirmative action and immigration.

• Ginsburg was the second-ever woman to serve on the US Supreme Court after Sandra Day O'Connor.

• Following Sandra Day O'Connor's retirement in 2006 and until Sonia Sotomayor's appointed to the court in 2009, Ginsburg was the only female justice in the Supreme Court.

• During the time period, Ginsburg had become more forceful with her dissents, which were noted by legal observers and in popular culture.

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in 2020.

Speaking on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump said, "She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" He added saying, "She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."