Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle to be honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected to be conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award.

The decision to honouring the 87- years old singer with the state’s highest honour was taken during a meeting of the award selection committee on March 25, 2021. The meeting was presided over by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

To express her gratitude for the honour, the veteran singer took to Twitter and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring her with the highest level of honour the state can award to the individual- the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.

My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.



Eternally grateful 🙏🏼



Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1WWejGSSiQ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Asha Bhosle: Achievements of Legendary Playback Singer

• She was born on September 8, 1933, and is best known for her playback singing in Hindi Cinema. However, she has a wide repertoire.

• Bhosle’s career has lasted over 7 decades and she has provided her voice for playback singing for over a thousand movies.

• In 2000, Asha Bhosle was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2008 Padma Vibhushan.

• She has also won 7 Filmfare awards for her singing and has been conferred twice with the National Awards.

• Asha Bhosle has become the second person in the Mangeshkar family to receive the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Her sister Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary singer, was also conferred with the same honour in 1997.

• In her remarkable career, Asha Bhosle has worked with several music industry veterans like S D Burman, R D Burman, O.P. Nayyar, Khayyam, Composer Ravi, A R Rahman, Ilayaraja.

About Maharashtra Bhushan Award:

It is a prestigious and highest award which is presented annually by the Maharashtra Government. The awards were set up in 1996 and the first recipient of the award in the same year was Purushottam Laxman Deshpande in Literature.

The Maharashtra Bhushan was earlier awarded in the fields of Art, Literature, Sport, and Science, and later the fields of Journalism, Social Work, Health Services, and Public Administration were also included. The state award is presented to the individual for outstanding achievement in the field.