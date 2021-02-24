Vijay Sampla becomes new Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Vijay Sampla on February 24, 2021, took the charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes- NCSC. He has been a former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014-2019.

The Union Minister Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishna Pal Gurjar, former Chairman of NCSC, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans as well as other members of the Commission were also present during the occasion. Vijay Sampla assumed the position of Chairman of NCSC after being appointed by the President of India.

NCSC is an Indian Constitutional body that has been established to provide safeguards against the exploitation of Scheduled Castes and for promoting and protecting their economic, educational, social, cultural interests and other provisions in the Constitution.

।। ਸੇਵਕ ਕੋ ਸੇਵਾ ਬਨ ਆਈ ।।

आप सब के आशीर्वाद एवं प्रेम से मुझे राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति कमीशन का चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है।

मेरे मनोयन के लिए राष्ट्रपति श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी एवं प्रधानमंत्री Narendra Modi जी का हार्दिक आभार। pic.twitter.com/D8ivStqLvO — Vijay Sampla (@vijaysamplabjp) February 22, 2021

NCSC to prevent injustice to Schedule Caste Community:

Vijay Sampla, after taking the charge of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste, stated that he will work constantly to safeguard the interest of and rights of the community. He further added that NCSC will not only be working to ensure justice to SCs but will also be extremely pro-active in preventing any form of injustice to the Scheduled Caste.

While giving details, Vijay Sampla informed that the commission will be advising and participating in the planning process of socio-economic development of the community and to prevent atrocities among them.

About Vijay Sampla:

He has been the State President of BJP from Punjab and the Union Minister of State. From 2009-12, he served as the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board, Punjab and his name was also recommended for the Rashtrapati Award.

Sampla won the General Elections of 2014 from ‘Hoshiarpur’ Constituency of Lok Sabha and from November 9, 2014, to May 24, 2019, he was the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. He has been actively involved in the welfare and upliftment of deprived classes of society.