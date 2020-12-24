Vineet Aggarwal becomes new ASSOCHAM President

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India-ASSOCHAM informed on December 21, 2020, that Vineet Aggarwal, the Managing Director of Logistics major Transport Corporation of India has been appointed as the new President of the industry body.

Vineet Aggarwal has replaced the Co-founder and MD of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani. On the other hand, the Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha has been appointed as the new senior Vice-President of the industry body.

Vineet Aggarwal is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, US. He has also done an ‘Owner President Management Programme’ from the Harvard Business School.

Vineet Aggarwal on being appointed as ASSOCHAM president:

Vineet Aggarwal mentioned that it's his honour that he will be heading ASSOCHAM which has such a rich heritage and leadership. He added that these are not ordinary times, as the countries globally are grappling with an unprecedented health crisis.

Aggarwal acknowledged that the post-pandemic period will be full of opportunities and challenges and he will love to work with all the stakeholders- academic, government, industry, the ASSOCHAM employees, and civil society for leveraging the unfolding opportunities.

Background:

• Apart from being the first head of a Logistics company, he is also the founding National President of the Young Leaders Council at AIMA- All India Management Association.

• Vineet Aggarwal has been involved with various NGOs as part of the TCI Foundation.