Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain after Indian team's defeat against South Africa

Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Captain of the Indian Test team. With the latest decision, he has ended his captaincy stint of the Indian Cricket team. 

Created On: Jan 15, 2022 19:11 IST
Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test Captain of the Indian Cricket team on January 15, 2022, after the series defeat in South Africa. Kohli announced his decision via a social media post. With 40 wins in 68 matches, Virat Kohli has ended his captaincy stint as the most successful Indian Test Captain.

Virat Kohli's decision of stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Test team has come a day after India lost the three-match Test Series against South Africa on January 14, 2022. 

Notably, Vita Kohli has also not registered a single century in International Cricket since November 2019. Kohli had last scored a ton against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens. 

BCCI, in a tweet, congratulated the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Indian Test Team to unprecedented heights. Kohli led India in 68 matches and has been one of the most successful Captain with 40 wins. 

Virat Kohli as Captain of Indian Cricket team

Virat Kohli's first stint as Captain of the Indian Cricket Team was against Australia during the 2014/15 series, where he led the team in the absence of MS Dhoni, who had missed out because of a finger injury, 

With MS Dhoni announcing his retirement in January 2015, the Virat Kohli era had arrived. His first assignment as the full-time Captain of the Indian Cricket Team was in August 2015 where he led India to their first away series win in four years, beating Sri Lanka 2-1.

Read More: Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new ODI, T20I captain

Read More: Virat Kohli steps down as T20 captain, to remain captain for ODI/ Test formats

