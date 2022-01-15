Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain after Indian team's defeat against South Africa

Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test Captain of the Indian Cricket team on January 15, 2022, after the series defeat in South Africa. Kohli announced his decision via a social media post. With 40 wins in 68 matches, Virat Kohli has ended his captaincy stint as the most successful Indian Test Captain.

Virat Kohli had replaced MS Dhoni as the full-time Captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the 2014/2015 season. In his mega announcement on Twitter and Instagram, Virat Kohli thanked BCCI, the former skipper MS Dhoni and former coach of the Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid, Under the Captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team had become a mighty force and dominated every team.

In 2021, the former skipper had decided to step down as the Captain of the T20I, and later he was also removed as the Captain of the One Day Internationals (ODIs) as the selectors wanted only one captain for the white ball format.

Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain after India lost series against SA

Virat Kohli's decision of stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Test team has come a day after India lost the three-match Test Series against South Africa on January 14, 2022.

Notably, Vita Kohli has also not registered a single century in International Cricket since November 2019. Kohli had last scored a ton against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

BCCI, in a tweet, congratulated the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Indian Test Team to unprecedented heights. Kohli led India in 68 matches and has been one of the most successful Captain with 40 wins.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli as Captain of Indian Cricket team

Virat Kohli's first stint as Captain of the Indian Cricket Team was against Australia during the 2014/15 series, where he led the team in the absence of MS Dhoni, who had missed out because of a finger injury,

With MS Dhoni announcing his retirement in January 2015, the Virat Kohli era had arrived. His first assignment as the full-time Captain of the Indian Cricket Team was in August 2015 where he led India to their first away series win in four years, beating Sri Lanka 2-1.

