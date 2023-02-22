Putin Declares Russian Withdrawal from New START Treaty, Know more about this treaty

Federal Assembly in Moscow

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin delivered a Presidential address to the Russian Federal Council. In his speech on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday), he announced the suspension of the country’s participation in the 'New START treaty', the last major arms control agreement with the United States (US). Both US and Russian Federation agreed upon the extension of the treaty till February 4, 2026. Also, this is towards strengthening US national security and limiting Russian deployed nuclear weapons.

The move may intensify prolonged tensions between Russia and US which also led to the Ukrainian war. Moreover, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv which confirms its abiding support for Ukraine and this further gives an indication to Putin.

About New START Nuclear Pact

The nuclear arms control treaty was signed in the year 2010 during the US Presidency of Barack Obama along with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev and was implemented on February 5, 2011. After US President Joe Biden assumed his position in 2021, the treaty was extended for five years, allowing both US and Russian inspectors to ensure that both sides were in adherence with the treaty.

According to the official agreement, Moscow and Washington agreed to locate about 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and 700 long-range missiles and bombers. Along with this, the use of land-based and submarine-based missiles and bombers was also propagated to deliver them.

BREAKING: President Vladimir Putin of Russia just announced in a state of the nation address that Moscow is “suspending” its participation in the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement with the United States. It is the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the… https://t.co/zYNK3YhBCx pic.twitter.com/CBnYAslMSK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 21, 2023

What is the purpose of Russia's Suspension of the Treaty?

As Russia suspended its participation in the New START Treaty, the US will not be able to access inspections and monitoring data on the number of deployed Russian nuclear warheads, as well as the land and sea-based vehicles which are used to launch them.

It has been reported that approximately 200 inspectors from the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and the State Department in the US are assigned to execute verification under the treaty. Earlier, Russia notified that it wanted to keep the treaty despite the destructive approach of the US to arms control.

Russia and the US have control over roughly 90% of the world's nuclear warheads. Both the nations emphasized that the nuclear war should not happen The US had previously accused Russia of breaching the treaty by refusing to allow investigation on its soil while Moscow also released a warning that the West's support for Ukraine and determination to defeat Russia could prevent the treaty from being renewed when it expires in the year 2026.

Growing Concerns for America

The surprising decision of Russia has increased the concern for America in the midst of the ongoing war with Ukraine. Additionally, Russia is now free to make a significant increase in its arms fleet. With the increasing seriousness of the war, the race for nuclear weapons can also start in future which is a matter of deep concern for the whole world.

Russia and America hold most of the world's weapons. Hence, after Russia's withdrawal from this treaty, Russia has become free to conduct new nuclear weapon tests. As a consequence, this increases the difficulties of America including NATO.

