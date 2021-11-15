VVS Laxman to take charge as Head of National Cricket Academy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on November 14, 2021, confirmed that former India batsman VVS Laxman will take charge as the Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Laxman is expected to take up the role by December 2021. The announcement comes after the post got vacant after the former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid became Team India’s Head Coach on November 3, 2021. Prior to that, Dravid was the Head of the National Cricket Academy.

Former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has always highlighted the need to have former cricketers in the system for the growth of the game. Ganguly had also worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to become Team India’s Head Coach. Dravid was the Head of NCA since July 2019. He was looking after the overall development of players who visited NCA based in Bengaluru, India.

Who is VVS Laxman?

Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman, popularly known as VVS Laxman is a former Indian international cricketer and a right-hand batsman. 47-years-old Laxman will take charge as the Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Laxman is among the few cricket players who have played 100 Test matches. During the inaugural season of IPL, Laxman served as the Captain of the Deccan Chargers. Currently, he is a mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad until IPL 2021. Laxman is popularly known as the ‘God of 4th Innings’. Laxman took retirement from international cricket in 2012.

Awards

In 2002, Laxman was named one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year. In 2011, Laxman was presented with the Padma Shri which is India’s 4th highest civilian award.

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid became Team India’s Head Coach on November 3

The former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid became the Head Coach of Team India on November 3, 2021. He will take charge of Team India from the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. Prior to becoming Team India’s Head Coach, Dravid was serving as Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since 2019. The NCA Head will now be VVS Laxman.

Dravid has been the Head Coach of India Under 19 and India A side from 2016 to 2019. Under the mentorship of Dravid, the India Under-19 became winners at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and runners-up at the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Also read: Rahul Dravid appointed as head coach of Team India