Current Affairs in Short: 27 September 2021

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batter to score 10,000 runs in T20 format

•Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first batter from India to cross the 10,000 runs mark in the T20 format. Kohli achieved this feat while batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium.

•Kohli completed his 10,000 runs in the T20 format in the fourth over of the innings as he smashed a four and then a six in two consecutive deliveries of Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli has become the 5th batter who has made 10,000 T20 runs.

ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI and ECB seek permission from UAE to have capacity crowd

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have asked for permission from the UAE authorities to have capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium on the night of the final ICC T20 World Cup match on November 14, 2021.

•With the ICC T20 World Cup being held in Oman and the UAE from October 17, the Indian board is keen to have 25,000 people on the night of the final match. The hosting rights are with the BCCI.

•The Dubai International Cricket Stadium needs double COVID-19 vaccination proof but doesn’t need to get a PCR test done 48 hours prior, as per COVID-19 protocols. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, fans need to be at least 16 years of age, COVID vaccinated, and carrying PCR test results for no more than 48 hours. The Al Hosn App status has to be green.

•The rules are the same at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium as at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though fans in the age group 12 to 15 need not carry vaccination proof but only PCR test reports.

•The first semi-final match will be held hosted by Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. The final will be hosted by Dubai on November 14.

TTDC launches campaign ‘Discover Tamil Nadu-Influencers on Wheels’

•Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation (TTDC) on September 27, 2021, launched a campaign ‘Discover Tamil Nadu-Influencers on Wheels’ on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

•The campaign ‘Discover Tamil Nadu-Influencers on Wheels’ is a 10-day campaign during which 10 social media influencers will participate which will help in promoting tourism in Tamil Nadu.

•The 10 social media influencers during the campaign will travel to different places of the state, post pictures, reels, videos, and write blogs about each of the places they visit in Tamil Nadu.

CM Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Dekho Meri Dilli' mobile app

•Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 27, 2021, launched the ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ mobile app on the occasion of World Tourism Day to boost Delhi tourism and help people plan their tour of Delhi.

•The Dekho Meri Dilli mobile app contains all the information about all the famous and historic places of Delhi. One can even buy tickets for the places they want to visit in Delhi.

•The app will especially help international tourists who lack information & we're hoping that this will boost tourism in Delhi.

Weaver Services, Design Resource Centre to be set up in Kullu

•Union Minister Piyush Goyal on September 26, 2021, announced that Weaver Services and Design Resource Centre will be set up in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

•Goyal announced the setting up of Weaver Services and Design Resource Centre during an interaction program with handloom artisans and handicrafts that was organized under ‘Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan’ in Kullu.

•The Centre in Kullu will impart skill up-gradation of artisans, provide modern equipment and training to prepare qualitative new designs.