Delhi's cloud-based health project: All you need to know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 1, 2021, while reviewing the progress of the capital’s health project informed that the cloud-based Health care Information Management System (HIMS) will most likely be rolled out by March 2022.

Kejriwal said in a statement, “There have been some significant delays due to the pandemic and the project is expected to be fully implemented by March 2022.” Along with the HIMS, there will be a health helpline and special surveys for issuing e-health cards for residents of Delhi, he added.

As per the official statement, Delhi will be the only state in India to have a cloud-based Health care Information Management System (HIMS). The HIMS project will be implemented across private hospitals soon.

Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March pic.twitter.com/V85aw33FXE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2021

What is Health care Information Management System?

•During a high-level to discuss the healthcare system in Delhi on November 11, 2020, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the capital’s cloud-based Health care Information Management System (HIMS) and e-health cards across all state government-run hospitals.

•Under the cloud-based Health care Information Management System (HIMS), every citizen of the state will be issued e-health cards that would ensure the availability of benefits of the government healthcare services. These e-health cards would be integrated with the HIMS.

What will HIMS offer?

•The HIMS will focus on the healthcare delivery process including patient care, hospital administration, supply chain management, planning and budgeting, and backend services.

•The system will comprise a health helpline, a 24x7 call centre that would assist patients when seeking consultation and health-related information.

How will HIMS work?

•The entire HIMS will be cloud-based and digitized that will enable citizens to access information on a single platform. With the integration of e-health cards into HIMS, the hospitals will also be able to access their patients’ past health records and relevant information.

•The Health Helpline will comprise two steps:

(i) An operator at the health helpline call centre will take up people’s calls and messages to help them with the required information,

(ii) Doctors and experts will offer appointments based on the issues recorded in the first step or offer immediate solutions in case of emergency cases.