Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 10 October to 16 October 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as 24x7 solar-powered village, Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics, and India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary among others.

1. Which village has been declared as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village?

a) Modhera

b) Madhapur

c) Khavda

d) Ajrakhpur

2. Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics has been awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig for?

a) Contributions to Labour Economics

b) Research on Banks and Financial Crises

c) Experimental approach to alleviating global poverty

d) Improvements to auction theory and inventions to new auction formats

3. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to win ICC Player of the Month?

a) Pooja Vastrakar

b) Sneh Rana

c) Smriti Mandhana

d) Harmanpreet Kaur

4. What is the name of the leading academician who has won the top UAE Award for Alternative Medicine?

a) A.K.M Ghouse

b) K.S. Gill

c) Venu Govindaraju

d) Wazahat Husain

5. Justice Pankaj Mittal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of which High Court?

a) Karnataka High Court

b) J&K & Ladakh High Court

c) Allahabad High Court

d) Rajasthan High Court

6. Which state has announced India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary’?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Uttarakhand

7. What is the name of the website launched to enable citizens to contribute for the armed forces battle casualties welfare fund?

a) Bharat Maa ke Sapoot

b) Maa Bharati ke bahadur sapoot

c) Dharti Maa ke sapoot

d) Maa Bharati ke Sapoot

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in which district of Himachal Pradesh?

a) Kangra

b) Chamba

c) Mandi

d) Bilaspur

9. Who has been elected as the new President of Iraq?

a) Abdul Latif Rashid

b) Ali Allawi

c) Juma Inad

d) Fuad Hussein

10. The 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in which country?

a) Egypt

b) Kazakhstan

c) Iran

d) Iraq

Answers

1. (a) Modhera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana District as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village. Modhera will be the country’s first round-the-clock-solar powered village involved in developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings.

2. (b) Research on Banks and Financial Crises

Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics has been awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig ‘for research on banks and financial crises’. They have been honored for significantly improving the understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. An important finding in their research is why avoiding bank collapses is vital.

3. (d) Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has become India’s first women’s cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award. She won for her excellent performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan have been announced as ICC Player of the Month September 2022.

4. (d) Wazahat Husain

Professor Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from Aligarh Muslim University has won an international award for Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine. A retired Chairman of the Department of Botany at AMU received UAE’s Second Sheikh Zayed International Award. On being honored, Professor Husain said he was honored to be representing India and AMU at the pinnacle of his academic career.

5. (d) Rajasthan High Court

The Government of India, as per the constitutional provisions, has appointed Justice Pankaj Mittal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Mittal graduated in commerce from Allahabad University and completed his LLB from Meerut College in 1985. He enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1985 and practiced at Allahabad High Court from then on.

6. (c) Tamil Nadu

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary’ covering an area of 11,806 hectares in the Karur & Dindigul districts. The sanctuary will play a significant role in the conservation of Slender Loris and will be another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation efforts.

7. (d) Maa Bharati ke Sapoot

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a website ‘Maa Bharati ke Sapoot’ enabling the citizens of the country to contribute to the Armed forces battle casualties welfare fund. Eminent Actor Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the Goodwill ambassador.

8. (b) Chamba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. The latest projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and the state is expected to get an annual revenue of around Rs. 110 crores.

9. (a) Abdul Latif Rashid

Iraqi Parliament has elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new President ending Iraq’s political deadlock. The newly elected President of the country has replaced the fellow Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as the Head of the State after the two-round vote in the Parliament.

10. (b) Kazakhstan

The 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 13, 2022. In his address, the President of Kazakhstan called for a fresh impetus to multilateral mechanisms and a return to open dialogue.