Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 11 July to 17 July 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as India's first unique blood group, World Athletics Championships 2025, acting President of Sri Lanka and Commonwealth Games 2022 among others.

1. What is the name of India's first unique blood group?

a) EMM Negative

b) AMU Positive

c) SNE Negative

d) RHE Negative

2. Which state was named on Times List of World's Greatest Places 2022?

a) Kerala

b) Sikkim

c) Gujarat

d) Karnataka

3. Who was sworn in as the interim President of Sri Lanka on July 15, 2022?

a) Jayantha Jayasuriya

b) Ranil Wickremesinghe

c) Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

d) Mahinda Rajapaksa

4. Which city will host World Athletics Championships 2025?

a) Beijing

b) Kuala Lumpur

c) Tokyo

d) London

5. India's first Monkeypox case has been reported in which state?

a) Gujarat

b) Karnataka

c) Kerala

d) Maharashtra

6. Which Indian bowler has been ranked at the top in the ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022?

a) R Ashwin

b) Jasprit Bumrah

c) Mohammad Shami

d) Yuzvendra Chahal

7. Who will lead India in Commonwealth Games 2022?

a) Smriti Mandhana

b) Shafali Verma

c) Harmanpreet Kaur

d) Deepti Sharma

8. Who won Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final?

a) Novak Djokovic

b) Rafael Nadal

c) Cameron Norrie

d) Nick Kyrgios

9. Two suspected cases of Marburg virus have been reported by which West African country?

a) Burkina Faso

b) The Gambia

c) Guinea Bissau

d) Ghana

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar airport in which state?

a) Bihar

b) Chhattisgarh

c) Jharkhand

d) Gujarat

Answers

1. (a) EMM Negative

India's first unique blood group, EMM Negative, has been detected in a 65-year-old man in Gujarat. EMM Negative Blood Group is the world's rarest blood group. The Gujarat man is the world's tenth person with the world's most rare blood type. The man, who suffers from a heart disease, was found to have the world's rarest blood group when he went for a heart surgery.

2. (a) Kerala

Kerala and Ahmedabad have been featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022. Time's described Kerala as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples and palaces. Time Magazine stated in its description that the state is known as “God’s own country” for good reason.

3. (a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the Acting President of Sri Lanka. He was administered the oath of the office by Sri Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on July 15, 2022. This comes after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally submitted his resignation from the position.

4. (c) Tokyo

Japan's capital city Tokyo will host the World Athletics Championships 2025. Tokyo was selected as the host city by the World Athletics Council meeting in Oregon, USA on July 14, 2022. The council also announced that the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Medulin and Pula in Croatia and 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Florida.

5. (c) Kerala

India's first monkeypox case was reported in Kollam, Kerala on July 14, 2022. The monkeypox case has been reported in a 35-year-old man who arrived in Kerala on July 12th from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He had reached Trivandrum airport and all steps were being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

6. (b) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has regained number one ranking in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their 3rd and 4th ranking respectively in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022. The next ranked bowler in ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has slipped two places to the 20th position, followed by Mohammad Shami, who has jumped four places to the 23rd position.

7. (c) Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee on July 11, 2022.

8. (a) Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam on July 10, 2022 with a four-set win over Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. The 35-year-old has become the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, remaining undefeated at the tournament since 2017.

9. (d) Ghana

The World Health Organisation confirmed on July 7, 2022 that Ghana has reported two suspected cases of deadly Marburg Virus. Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever, which belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus disease. Both the patients, now deceased, tested positive for Marburg as per the preliminary analysis of their samples. If confirmed these would the first such infections recorded in the Western African country.

10. (c) Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand on July 12, 2022. The move aims to boost infrastructure development and enhance connectivity and ease of living in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport and other development projects in the city on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 4 July to 10 July 2022