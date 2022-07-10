Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 4 July to 10 July 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as Shopping Festival 2023, Femina Miss India 2022, Ministry of Minority Affairs, new FATF President and Ozone hole among others.

1. Which Indian city will host a world-class Shopping Festival in 2023?

a) Delhi

b)Varanasi

c) Bengaluru

d) Lucknow

2. Who has been crowned Femina Miss India 2022?

a) Rubal Shekhawat

b) Shinata Chauhan

c) Manasa Varanasi

d) Sini Shetty

3. Which nation's former Prime Minister tragically died after being shot at a campaign event on July 8th?

a) Israel

b) Italy

c) Japan

d) South Korea

4. Mohammed Barkindo, who passed away suddenly at 63 years, was the Secretary-General of which organisation?

a) OPEC

b) OECD

c) ILO

d) OSCE

5. Which Union Minister has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs?

a)Jyotiraditya Scindia

b)Smriti Irani

c)Nitin Gadkari

d)Piyush Goyal

6. Which state government will provide 300 units of free electricity every month to every household from July 1st?

a)Madhya Pradesh

b)Uttar Pradesh

c)Punjab

d)Haryana

7. Which country's Prime Minister has stepped down?

a)France

b)Denmark

c)Italy

d)UK

8. Scientists have discovered a large ozone hole over which region?

a) Mediterranean

b) Western Europe

c) Tropics

d) Africa

9. Who has been appointed as the President of FATF (Financial Action Task Force)?

a) Raja Kumar

b) Elisa de Anda Madrazo

c) Marcus Pleyer

d) Kristalina Georgieva

10. Which sport will return to Commonwealth Games this year for the second-ever time?

a) Basketball

b) Rugby

c) Football

d) Cricket

Answers

1.(a) Delhi

Delhi will host a world-class 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26, 2023. This announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a live address on July 6, 2022. The Delhi CM said that the 30-day Delhi shopping festival will be the biggest shopping festival in India. It will offer people an unparalleled shopping experience with heavy discounts.

2. (d) Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 on July 3 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. Along with Sini Shetty as the new Miss India, India also got its new beauty queens of 2022 including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st runner up and Shinata Chauhan as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner up. Femina Miss India 2022 pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

3. (c) Japan

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on July 8, 2022. Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech earlier today in Nara city near Kyoto province. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said earlier that Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe is fighting for his life and he condemned the attack, calling it absolutely unforgivable.

4. (a) OPEC

The Secretary-General of the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63 He was scheduled to step down at the end of this month after holding the top post at OPEC for six years.

5. (b) Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani took additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on July 7, 2022. This comes a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet. Smriti Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

6. (c) Punjab

The Punjab Government has announced 300 units of free electricity every month to every household in the state from July 1, 2022. The decision was approved by the Punjab Cabinet on July 6, 2022. The people will though have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months. However, those belonging to backward castes, scheduled castes, below-poverty-line households and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units.

7. (d) UK

Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a UK new Prime Minister. Johnson finally agreed to step down as UK PM after a wave of resignations from top Ministers and close aides, bringing an end to a tumultuous two and a half years in office.

8. (c) Tropics

The scientists at Canada's Waterloo University have discovered a large ozone hole in the lower stratosphere, which is seven times larger than the one over Antarctica. The new ozone hole was discovered over the tropics, the area between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn, and has reportedly been there for over 30 years.

9. (a) T. Raja Kumar

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that Singaporean T Raja Kumar has taken over as the President of the anti-money laundering watchdog. Raja Kumar has succeeded Dr Marcus Pleyer as the Chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year term. Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of the global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures.

10. (d) Cricket

Cricket will return to Commonwealth Games this year at Birmingham, UK for the second-ever time after Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998. The Kuala Lumpur CWG 1998 featured a 50-over men's tournament, while Birmingham 2022 will feature a women's T20 tournament.

