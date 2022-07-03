Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 27 June to 3 July 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as new NITI Aayog CEO, Attorney General of India, new Maharashtra CM, new Israel PM, Global Liveability Index 2022 and Oscar Academy's Class of 2022 among others.

1. Attorney General of India KK Venugopal's term has been extended for how many months?

a) 4 months

b) 5 months

c) 3 months

d) 2 months

2. Who has been appointed as the new NITI Aayog CEO?

a)Kapil Dev Tripathi

b)Praveen K. Srivastava

c)Sudhir Kumar Saxena

d)Parameswaran Iyer

3.Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has taken oath as which High Court's Chief Justice?

a)Delhi High Court

b)Allahabad High Court

c)Bombay High Court

d)Madras High Court

4. Who has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner?

a) Sanjay Pandey

b) Nitin Gupta

c) Vivek Phansalkar

d) Tapan Deka

5. What is the new name of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra?

a) Sambhaji Nagar

b) Dharashiv

c) Dhule

d) Satara

6. Which two countries have applied to join BRICS Grouping?

a) Iraq and Saudi Arabia

b) Tajikistan and Columbia

c) Iran and Argentina

d) Kenya and Chile

7. Which of the following two countries have been invited to join NATO?

a) Finland and Sweden

b) Australia and New Zealand

c) South Korea and Japan

d) Israel and Egypt

8. Which two Indian actors have been invited to become members of Oscar Academy's Class of 2022?

a) Kajol and Suriya

b) Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

c) Konkana Sen Sharma and Vidya Balan

d) Alia Bhatt and Nayanthara

9. Which is the world's most liveable city as per Global Liveability Index 2022?

a)Copenhagen

b)Calgary

c)Vancouver

d)Vienna

10. Who has become the first black woman Judge of the US Supreme Court?

a) Patricia Tolliver Giles

b) Karen M. Williams

c) Angel Kelly

d) Ketanji Brown Jackson

11. Who has become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

a) Devendra Fadnavis

b) Eknath Shinde

c) Ashok Chavan

d) Ajit Pawar

12. Who has become the 14th Prime Minister of Israel?

a) Naftali Bennett

b) Benjamin Netanyahu

c) Yair Lapid

d) Shelly Rachel Yachimovich

Answers

1. (c ) 3 Months

Senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as Attorney General of India for three more months. The decision has come after a request from the central government. The 91-year-old Venugopal was appointed as the Attorney General of India in July 2017 in place of Mukul Rohatgi. KK Venugopal was initially not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons" but has agreed to continue.

2.(d) Parameswaran Iyer

Parameswaran Iyer has been named the new chief executive of the NITI Aayog to succeed Amitabh Kant, whose term is scheduled to end on June 30. Amitabh Kant will be stepping down from the top post of the policy think tank after a six-year-long stint. Parameswaran Iyer is an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and former Secretary of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, who spearheaded the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

3 .(a) Delhi High Court

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, former Chief Justice of Telangana High Court took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 28, 2022. The post of Delhi High Court Chief Justice was lying vacant after the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in March. Justice Sanghi has now been appointed as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

4. (c ) Vivek Phansalkar

Maharashtra Government has appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar as the Mumbai Police Commissioner as the outgoing CP Sanjay Pandey is scheduled to retire from the position on July 1, 2022. Vivek Phansalkar is a 1989-batch IPS officer. Vivek Phansalkar was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

5. (a) Sambhaji Nagar

The name of Aurangabad District in Maharashtra has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar. The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb invaded the Deccan in 1653 and had set up his capital in the city, which he renamed Aurangabad. Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had announced the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar in 1988. The move of renaming Aurangabad came amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

6. (c) Iran and Argentina

Iran and Argentina, the two countries, have applied to join the BRICS mechanism. According to Iran’s Foreign Minister Spokesperson, Iranian membership in BRICS will result in added values for both sides. The five nations grouping BRICS include- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

7. (a) Finland and Sweden

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has invited Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance in one of the biggest shifts in the European security in decades. NATO’s 30 allies took the decision at their summit in Madrid and also agreed to formally treat Russia as the most significant and direct threat to the ally's security.

8. (a) Kajol and Suriya

Bollywood actor Kajol and Tamil actor Suriya have been invited to join the Class of 2022 of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy hosts the Oscars every year. Kajol and Suriya, the two Indian actors are among the 397 distinguished artists and executives from around the globe to be invited to join the organisation in 2022.

9. (d) Vienna

Vienna is the world's most liveable city as per the Global Liveability Index 2021. A total of 173 cities have been ranked by EIU based on a range of criteria, including the availability of green space, infrastructure, crime rates, political stability, and health care. The second-most liveable city in the world is Copenhagen and Zurich.

10. (d) Ketanji Brown Jackson

The United States of America made history on June 30, 2022, as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. While Jackson’s confirmation is a milestone, it still won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority in the US Supreme Court, which has come under fire for its recent rulings including the removal of abortion rights in the country.

11. (b) Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. Shinde was serving previously as the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) in the Maharashtra state government. He is also an elected MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane.

12. (c ) Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid has officially become the 14th Prime Minister of Israel at midnight between June 30 and July 1, 2022. His term could be the short one as he take over the caretaker government ahead of Israel’s election which was scheduled to take place on November 1. Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and a former journalist who is serving as the Prime Minister of Israel since July 1, 2022.

