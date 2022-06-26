Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 20 June to 26 June 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as Presidential Election Candidates, India's Permanent Representative to UN, the world's largest bacteria and India's largest trading partner in FY 2022 among others.

1. Who has been announced as the Presidential candidate of the ruling NDA coalition?

a) Draupadi Murmu

b) Jagdish Mukhi

c) Anusuiya Uikey

d) Acharya Devvrat

2. Who is the opposition's candidate for the upcoming Presidential Elections?

a) Sharad Pawar

b) Yashwant Sinha

c) Ashok Gehlot

d) Kamal Nath

3. Who will succeed TS Tirumurti as India's Permanent Representative to UN?

a) Vinay Mohan Kwatra

b) Ajay Bisaria

c) Kanwal Sibal

d) Ruchira Kamboj

4. World's largest bacterium has been discovered in which country?

a) Indonesia

b) Madagascar

c) Marshall Islands

d) France

5. Who has become the most followed person on TikTok?

a) Will Smith

b) Dwayne Johnson

c) Addison Rae

d) Khaby Lame

6. Who has been appointed as the new Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA)?

a) Ashish Bhatia

b) Dinkar Gupta

c) Prashanta Kumar Agrawal

d) S. K. Singhal

7. Which country became India's largest trading partner in FY 2021-22?

a) UAE

b) Russia

c) US

d) UK

8. Who has developed India's first body suit for Yoga in Space?

a) AIIMS Delhi

b) CSIR

c) ISRO

d) DRDO

9. Which place set a new rainfall record of highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966?

a) Mawsynram

b) Cherrapunji

c) Sohra

d) Nongstoin

10. The Khuvsgul Lake National Park has been added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Which nation is it located in?

a) India

b) Mongolia

c) Bulgaria

d) Nigeria

Answers

1. (a) Draupadi Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance named former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 on June 21, 2022 for the upcoming President Elections. Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first President of India to belong to a tribal background) The BJP Parliamentary Party, which had met on June 21, discussed the name of Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor and the tribal leader.

2. (b) Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha was named as the joint Presidential Candidate of the UPA and other opposition on June 21, 2022. Sinha was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party but left the party in April 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress.

3. (d) Ruchira Kamboj

Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York. She will succeed TS Tirumurti and is expected to take up as India’s Permanent Representative to UN shortly. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She had joined the Indian Foreign Service in the same year.

4. (d) France

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest known bacterium, first to be visible with the naked eye in the brackish waters of a red mangrove swamp in Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles. Guadeloupe, an island group, is a French overseas region. The bacteria named Thiomargarita magnifica is the first that is visible to naked eye and it in the form of white filaments, almost the size of human eyelashes. The giant white bacterium was found lurking on the rotting leaves sunken in the swamp.

5. (d) Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame has become the most followed person on TikTok, overthrowing Charli D'Amelio from the top position. The 22-year-old social media sensation rose to the top on the video-sharing platform with a whopping 142.4 million followers, while 18-year-old Charlie D'Amelio has 142.2 million followers. Bella Poarch with 90.1 million followers has the third highest number of TikTok followers. Khaby Lame started creating videos on Tiktok in 2020 after losing his job during the COVDI-19 pandemic) He had posted his first-ever video in March 2020.

6. (b) Dinkar Gupta

The Centre appointed former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta as the Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 23, 2022. He is an IPS officer of 1987 batch. He will become the first full-time DG of NIA ever since the retirement of former NIA chief Y C Modi on May 31, 2021. CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh was holding additional charge as NIA DG, after Modi’s exit. Dinkar Gupta will serve the post until March 31, 2024, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders of the government, whichever is earlier.

7. (c) US

The United States has become India's largest trading partner, as per the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's latest data) India's bilateral trade with the US has touched USD 119.42 billion, exceeding India's trade with China) India's trade exports to the United States increased from USD 51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year to USD 76.11 billion in FY 2021-2022 and imports increased from around USD 29 billion to USD 43.31 billion.

8. (a) AIIMS

AIIMS-Delhi experts have developed the world's first anti-gravity body suit that will allow astronauts to perform yoga in space. This is India's first body suit for astronauts and will help astronauts strengthen muscles and prevent loss of bone density minerals. It will also increase the weight of the astronauts by more than 70 percent in space to prevent them from floating.

9. (a) Mawsynram

Meghalaya's Mawsynram has set a new rainfall record of the highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966, breaking Cherrapunji's record as the wettest place on earth. Mawsynram received 1003mm rainfall in 24 hours, informed IMD in a statement.

10. (b) Mongolia

The Khuvsgul Lake National Park, which is located in northern Mongolia near the Russian border, has been added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO. The reserve holds 70 percent of the freshwater of Mongolia or accounts for 0.4 percent of the world’s total.

