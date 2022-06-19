Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 13 June to 19 June 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as I2U2 Grouping, abnormal dinosaur egg, World Competitive Index 2022 and solar power plant in space among others.

1. Which four countries have formed the I2U2 grouping?

a) Israel, India, UAE, US

b) US, India, UK, Canada

c) US, India, Canada, SA

d) US, UK, Japan, Israel

2. An Abnormal Titanosaurid Dinosaur Egg has been discovered in which Indian state?

a) Jharkhand

b) Gujarat

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Telangana

3. Which Indian city is sinking at an average rate of 2mm every year?

a) Kochi

b) Mumbai

c) Panaji

d) Chennai

4. Which country has topped annual World Competitive Index 2022?

a) Switzerland

b) Sweden

c) Denmark

d) Finland

5. Which Indian state has been ranked at the first position in Asia’s Global Start-up Ecosystem Report 2022?

a) Odisha

b) Jharkhand

c) Kerala

d) Tamil Nadu

6. Who is the sole Indian cricketer to feature in the top 10 of ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings 2022?

a) Ishan Kishan

b) Rishabh Pant

c) Shreyas Iyer

d) Rohit Sharma

7. Which country's former President is suffering from amyloidosis?

a) Turkey

b) France

c) Pakistan

d) Sri Lanka

8. Which country has proposed a plan to launch a solar power plant in space?

a) Japan

b) China

c) US

d) India

9. Who among the following has become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football history?

a) Sunil Chhetri

b) Jeje Lalpekhlua

c) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

d) Sandesh Jhingan

10. Who has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships?

a) Gurunaidu Sanapathi

b) Akansha Kishor Vyavhare

c) Vijay Prajapati

d) L Dhanush

Answers

1. (a) Israel, India, UAE, US

India, Israel, UAE, and the US have formed a new I2U2 grouping. The I2U2 group has been formed as part of the United States Government's efforts to re-energize and revitalize American alliances all over the world.

2. (c) Madhya Pradesh

In a historic first, a team of Indian researchers has discovered an egg-in-egg or abnormal titanosaurid dinosaur egg in the Bagh area of Dhar District in Madhya Pradesh. The research team discovered a sauropod dinosaur nest consisting of 10 eggs including one abnormal egg near Padlya village. The discovery was published in the latest issue of a nature group journal- Scientific Reports.

3. (b) Mumbai

Mumbai city is sinking at an average rate of 2mm per year because of a geographical phenomenon known as land subsidence, as per a recent research done by the researchers of IIT Bombay. Experts have warned that Mumbai is likely to see increased flooding unless urgent remedial action is taken by the urban planners and municipal authorities.

4. (c) Denmark

Denmark has been ranked at top position in the World Competitive Index 2022 released on June 15, 2022. Switzerland dropped from the top position to second position in the 63-nation list. India has jumped by six spots from 43rd to 37th rank in this year's rank due to gains in economic performance.

5. (c) Kerala

Kerala has been ranked at first position in Asia’s Global Start-up Ecosystem Report, which was released on June 14, 2022. Kerala has also been ranked at fourth position in terms of Affordable Talent. The startup ecosystem report recognises creative steps taken by Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) to position it as a start-up power house.

6. (a) Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has jumped 14 spots to break into the top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2022. He has been ranked 7th on the ICC Men's T20I Batsman Rankings 2022. Indian batsman KL Rahul has dropped two places to the 14th spot, while Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma have dropped by one spot each to the 16th and 17th rank respectively. Virat Kohli has dropped 2 places and is ranked at the 21st position in the ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings.

7. (c) Pakistan

Former Pakistan President and Military Dictator General Pervez Musharraf is currently hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after deterioration in his condition. Musharraf's family released an official statement on his official Twitter account on June 10th saying, "He has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

8. (b) China

China recently proposed a plan to launch a solar power plant in space to get inexhaustible power in 2028, two years before the original schedule. China had initially planned to set up a solar power plant of 1 megawatt capacity in space by 2030. As per the latest update, China will launch a satellite to establish the same in 2028.

9. (a) Sunil Chhetri

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri has become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football history. He achieved the feat when he scored his 84th goal during India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on June 14. He has now equaled the number of goals by legendary Real Madrid and Hungarian player Ferenc Puskas.

10. (a) Gurunaidu Sanapathi

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico. The 16-year-old claimed the medal after lifting a total of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy's 55kg event late on June 12, 2022. Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) won silver, while Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) won the bronzes medal.

