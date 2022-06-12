Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 6 June to 12 June 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as Presidential Polls 2022, India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals, RBI repo rate and NASA's Venus Mission among others.

1. What is the name of India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals?

a) Anocovax

b) Covovax

c) Novovax

d) Panovax

2. Who is the author of ‘Fearless Governance’ book?

a) Amit Shah

b) Kiran Bedi

c) Shashi Tharoor

d) Manish Sisodia

3. When will the result of the Indian Presidential Polls 2022 be announced?

a) July 1st

b) July 15th

c) July 21st

d) August 15th

4. What is India's rank on Environmental Performance Index 2022?

a) 166

b) 170

c) 180

d) 120

5. RBI has increased policy repo rate to how much?

a) 4.50

b) 4.70

c) 4.80

d) 4.90

6. What is the name of NASA's Venus Mission?

a) Van Gogh

b) Picasso

c) DAVINCI

d) Michelangelo

7. Algeria has suspended two-decades-old friendship treaty with which nation?

a) Portugal

b) Italy

c) Germany

d) Spain

8. Which Indian cricketer announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 8?

a) Jhulan Goswami

b) Mithali Raj

c) Smriti Mandhana

d) Harmanpreet Kaur

9. Who won men's singles final at Roland Garros 2022?

a) Rafael Nadal

b) Alexander Zverev

c) Casper Ruud

d) Novak Djokovic

10. Who has become the first England player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket?

a) Joss Butler

b) Joe Root

c) Ben Stokes

d) Jonny Bairstow

Answers

1. (a) Anocovax

India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 9, 2022. The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

2. (b) Kiran Bedi

The Hindi edition of the book called 'Fearless Governance' by former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was released on June 9, 2022. Kiran Bedi is the first woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS). She said that the book offers a practical model of “accessible, accountable and people-centric governance, something which is being encouraged by the country’s present leadership.

3. (c) July 21st

The 16th Presidential Polls will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will be on July 21, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 9, 2022. The term of the current President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end on July 24th.

4. (c) 180

India has been ranked at the bottom of the 2022 Environmental Performance Index. India was ranked at 180 with a score of 18.9, which is the lowest among 180 countries in the index that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries. India's performance has gone down by 0.6 scores in the last decade, while our neighbours have done better including Pakistan, which is ranked at 176 and Bangladesh that is at 177.

5. (d) 4.90

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The standing deposit facility (SDF rate) also stands adjusted to 4.65% and the marginal standing facility (MSF rate) and bank rate to 5.15%.

6. (c) DAVINCI

NASA is planning to launch DAVINCI mission (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) to Venus in 2029. The mission will send a spacecraft and probe to Venus to unravel unsolved mysteries of the planet.

7. (d) Spain

Algeria has immediately suspended a two-decades-old friendship treaty with Spain after the nation reversed its decades of neutrality in the Western Sahara dispute.

8. (b) Mithali Raj

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of International Cricket on June 8, 2022. With the announcement, the former skipper has brought down the curtain on her glittering career since her debut in 1999. Mithali Raj has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is for India in her 19-year career.

9. (a) Rafael Nadal

The clay court champion Rafael Nadal has won his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam after beating first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on June 5, 2022. Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title.

10. (b) Joe Root

Joe Root has become the first English player to complete 17000 runs in International cricket. He scored an unbeaten 115 runs in 170 balls while chasing a target of 277 runs to lead his team to a 5-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three match Test series. The former England Test skipper also became the second English player and 14th overall to complete 10000 runs in Test cricket.

