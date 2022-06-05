Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 30 May to 5 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section. of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's first Liquid Mirror Telescope, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, International Yoga Day 2022 and Cannes Film Festival 2022 among others.

1. Sheryl Sandberg has stepped down as the Chief Operating Officer of which company?

a) Alphabet

b) Meta

c) Google

d) Microsoft

2. When will James Webb Space Telescope send back its first full colour images?

a) June 10th

b) June 21st

c) June 30th

d) July 12th

3. Who has been appointed as the new Director General of National Informatics Centre?

a) Anwar Hussain Shaik

b) Vinai Kumar Saxena

c) Rajiv Kumar

d) Rajesh Gera

4. Who among the following has launched a worldwide educational application?

a) Sourav Ganguly

b) Virender Sehwag

c) Sachin Tendulkar

d) Anil Kumble

5. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2022?

a) Yoga for Humanity

b) Yoga for Health

c) Yoga for Family

d) Yoga for Heart

6. Which novel has become the first Hindi novel to win International Booker Prize 2022?

a) Ret Samadhi

b) Non Resident Bihari

c) Tomb of Sand

d) Chaak

7. India's first Liquid Mirror Telescope has been commissioned in which state?

a) Sikkim

b) Uttarakhand

c) Gujarat

d) Arunachal Pradesh

8. Which nation has reported a record number of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever?

a) Iraq

b) Iran

c) Turkey

d) Zimbabwe

9. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami won a crucial bypoll from which seat?

a) Khatima

b) Purola

c) Badrinath

d) Champawat

10. Which among the following countries has officially changed its name?

a) Israel

b) Iraq

c) Turkey

d) Italy

11. When will nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 close?

a) June 15th

b) June 16th

c) June 21st

d) June 30th

12. Which film won the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2022?

a) Close

b) Stars at Noon

c) Triangle of Sadness

d) Joyland

Answers

1. (b) Meta

Sheryl Sandberg announced on June 1, 2022 that she is stepping down as the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook parent company 'Meta'. Sheryl announced that she will leave after a 14-year tenure that included helping steer scandal-prone Facebook to advertising dominance. The 52-year old has been one of the most influential women in Silicon Valley and her departure has come at a time when the social media giant faces an uncertain future and fierce competition.

2. (d) July 12th

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will send back its first full-colour images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022. The telescope is the largest and most complex observatory ever launched into space. It was launched by NASA in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on December 25, 2021. The telescope had been going through a six-month period of preparation before it can begin science work, during which it was calibrating its instruments to its space environment and aligning its mirrors.

3. (d) Rajesh Gera

Rajesh Gera took over as the Director General of National Informatics Centre (NIC) on May 31, 2022. He was earlier serving as the Deputy Director General in NIC. He has been associated with NIC for more than 31 years. Rajesh Gera has previously headed several prominent divisions in the NIC including satellite network division, video conferencing division and aadhaar authentication division.

4. (a) Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly announced on June 1, 2022 that he has launched a worldwide educational application. With the announcement, he shut down all speculations surrounding his resignation as President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

5. (a) Yoga for Humanity

The theme of the 8th International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Humanity'. The theme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Maan Ki Baat' address on May 30, 2022. The theme aims to portray how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served humanity in reducing suffering. The theme also aims to highlight how even in the post-Covid geopolitical scenario, yoga can play a major role in bringing people together with compassion, kindness, build resilience among people and foster a sense of unity.

6. (c) Tomb of Sand

Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize. The translated Hindi novel has become the first book written in an Indian language to win the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize. ‘Tomb of Sand’ which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell.

7. (b) Uttarakhand

India's first liquid-mirror telescope has been commissioned atop a mountain in the Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The telescope will help identify transient or variable objects such as asteroids, space debris, supernovae, and gravitational lenses. The telescope is India’s first and Asia’s largest liquid mirror telescope.

8. (a) Iraq

A deadly nose bleed fever, called as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), has claimed at least 19 lives and infected around 111 people in Iraq, as per the World Health Organisation. The deadly fever has a high mortality rate and no vaccine as of now, as per experts. The nose bleed fever is causing severe bleeding internally and externally, causing people to bleed to death. So far, the virus has caused death in almost two-fifth of the total number of cases. The surge in cases of fever this year has shocked the officials as it is far higher than the numbers recorded in 43 years since the virus was first detected in Iraq in 1979.

9. (d) Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the crucial by poll in Uttarakhand to retain his Chief Ministerial post. He had earlier lost from Khatima seat in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. In the bypolls, he contested from Champawat and won by a margin of over 55000 votes.

10. (c) Turkey

Turkey New Name: Turkey will now be officially known as Turkiye at the United Nations after it agreed to officially recognise the name change on June 1, 2022 following a request from the Turkish government. Turkey had begun its campaign to rebrand itself in December 2021. One of the key reasons for the image rebrand is the association of the country with the Turkey bird. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said in December, "Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people."

11. (b) June 16th

The nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 will close on June 16, 2022. The award is conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations. The award comprises a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie or a saree and an award money of Rs. 15 Lakh.

12. (d) Joyland

Pakistani film ‘Joyland’, written and directed by the debutant Saim Sadiq, won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard Section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28, 2022. Joyland has become the first every film from the subcontinent to bag the prestigious award at Cannes.

