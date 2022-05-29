Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 23 May to 29 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Time's 100 Most Influential 2022, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Indian Army's first woman combat pilot and first Dalit Female mayor of London Council among others.

1. Who among the following has been ranked 7th in the Titans category in the Time's 100 Most Influential 2022?

a) Mukesh Ambani

b) Deepika Padukone

c) Priyanka Chopra

d) Gautam Adani

2. Who has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?

a) Vinai Kumar Saxena

b) Rajiv Mehrishi

c) Sushil Chandra

d) Rakesh Asthana

3. Who has become Indian Army's first woman combat pilot?

a) Aishwarya Siraj

b) Gunjan Mathur

c) Tarini Lal

d) Abhilasha Barak

4. Who has been re-elected as the Director-General of the World Health Organisation?

a) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

b) Roberta Metsola

c) Ursula von der Leyen

d) António Guterres

5. India has been ranked at which position on the WEF Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021?

a) 47th

b) 54th

c) 58th

d) 67th

6. Who has been elected as the first Dalit Female mayor in London Council?

a) Mohinder K Midha

b) Abhilasha Bhakar

c) Maninder Singh

d) Gurpreet Bedi

7. Who has resigned as the President of the Indian Olympic Association?

a) Chetan Anand

b) Jay Shah

c) Sourav Ganguly

d) Narinder Batra

8. Who has been sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister?

a) Anthony Albanese

b) Anthony Albert

c) Alex Hawke

d) Stuart Robert

9. Who among the following has been sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case?

a) Yaseen Hamdani

b) Yasin Malik

c) Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari

d) Asiya Andrabi

10. The Wrestling Federation of India has imposed a life ban on which wrestler?

a) Deepak Punia

b) Satender Malik

c) Yogeshwar Dutt

d) Mohit Dahiya

Answers

1. (d) Gautam Adani

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has been ranked 7th in the Titans category in the Time's 100 Most Influential 2022 List. The Times List is divided into six categories- Pioneers, Icons, Artists, Titans, Innovators and Leaders. Adani is named under the Titans category alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and popular American TV host Oprah Winfrey.

2. (a) Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on May 23, 2022. He is the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He will be succeeding Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons" after servinG for five years and four months.

3. (d) Abhilasha Barak

Abhilasha Barak became Indian Army's first woman combat pilot on May 25, 2022. She became the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successful completion of the six-month-long Combat Army Aviation Course. This comes thirty years after India began inducting women as officers in the armed forces.

4. (a) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected as WHO Director-General for a second five-year term on May 24, 2022 by WHO Member states during the 75th World Health Assembly. He was the sole candidate for the post of WHO Chief. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had become the first African to take over as the WHO Chief in 2017. He formerly served as the Foreign Minister of Ethiopia from 2012-2016 and as the health Minister from 2005-2012.

5. (b) 54th

India has been ranked at the 54th position with a score of 4.2 on WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021. India was ranked at the 46th position in the 2019 Index. Despite the fall in position, India still remained on the top within South Asia. Japan was ranked at the top position in the Index, followed by the United States, Spain, France, and Germany.

6. (a) Mohinder K Midha

An Indian-Origin Politician, Councillor Mohinder K Midha from the UK’s Opposition Labour Party has been elected mayor of the Ealing Council in West London. She has become the first female mayor of a local London Council belonging to the Dalit Community.

7. (d) Narinder Batra

Narinder Batra resigned as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 25, 2022. Batra announced that he is not going to run for another term as President of the body. Narinder Batra is also the President of the International Hockey Federation. He said that his role as FIH President requires more time especially since world hockey is undergoing an essential development phase with the launch of new platforms and activities and the creation of a new competition this year, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

8. (a) Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister in a brief ceremony at Government House, Canberra on May 23, 2022, hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan to attend QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022. His Labour Party defeated Scott Morrison's conservative government in an election on May 21, 2022. He has become the first Italian Australian to become Prime Minister of the country, bringing an end to almost a decade of conservative rule in Australia.

9. (b) Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has been sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case by National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi.He had pleaded guilty of terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activity in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. He was charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the anti-terror law and sedition law of the Indian Penal Code.

10. (b) Satender Malik

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has imposed a life ban on wrestler Satender Malik after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials inside the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI stadium. The incident took place after Satender Malik lost the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games 2022 trials in the presence of the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan. He reportedly punched the referee at the stadium, prompting the wrestling federation to impose a life ban on the wrestler.

