Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 21 March to 27 March 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021, World Happiness Report 2022, Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers and World Water Day among others.

1. Which state has topped NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021?

a) Karnataka

b) Gujarat

c) Telangana

d) Maharashtra

2. How many MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of Uttarakhand on March 23, 2022?

a) 8

b) 11

c) 10

d) 7

3. How old was Bhagat Singh when he attained martyrdom?

a) 23 years

b) 25 years

c) 27 years

d) 30 years

4. Who among the following has announcement retirement from Tennis at 25 years?

a) Karolína Plíšková

b) Simona Halep

c) Maria Sakkari

d) Ashleigh Barty

5. When is World Water Day observed?

a) March 19th

b) March 20th

c) March 21st

d) March 22nd

6. When is World Tuberculosis Day observed?

a) March 23th

b) March 24th

c) March 25th

d) March 26th

7. India is ranked at which position in the World Happiness Report 2022?

a) 101

b) 125

c) 136

d) 142

8. Which is the happiest country in the world, as per World Happiness Report 2022?

a) Denmark

b) Finland

c) Switzerland

d) Sweden

9. Which among the following teams has been knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022?

a) Italy

b) Portugal

c) Spain

d) England

10. Which Indian brand has been named as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022?

a) BYJU'S

b) Upgrad

c) Vedantu

d) Unacademy

11. Who has become the fastest cricketer to score 8000 Test Runs?

a) Steve Smith

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Virat Kohli

d) Joe Root

12. Who won the men's singles final at ATP Indian Wells Masters 2022?

a) Rafael Nadal

b) Alexander Zverev

c) Taylor Fritz

d) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Answers

1. (b) Gujarat

Gujarat has topped NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021 for the second consecutive time, while Maharashtra has been ranked second and Karnataka has been ranked third. NITI Aayog released EPI 2021 in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness on March 25, 2022.

2. (a) 8

Eight MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers on March 23, 2022. The swearing-in took place alongside the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The 8 Cabinet Ministers include Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna.

3. (a) 23 years

Bhagat Singh was just 23 years old when he was hanged to death by the British in Lahore Jail on March 23, 1931 along with two other freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev.

4. (d) Ashleigh Barty

World number one Ashleigh Barty shocked the world on March 23, 2022 by announcing early retirement from tennis at the age of 25 years. She dropped the big announcement just weeks after she became the first Australian to win Australian Open in 44 years. Ashleigh Barty is a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion.

5. (d) March 22nd

World Water Day 2022 is observed every year on March 22 to create awareness regarding the importance of freshwater. The United Nations began observing World Water Day since 1993. The main focus of World Water Day is to enable the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

6. (b) March 24th

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 all over the world. World TB Day 2022 raises awareness about the serious bacterial disease that directly impacts the health of an individual and highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. World Tuberculosis Day 2022 also encourages people to talk about the disease and to spread the details of its treatment.

7. (c) 136

India has been ranked at 136th position out of the total 146 countries in the World Happiness Report 2022. The World Happiness Report usually ranks 150 countries around the world every year, based on several factors including GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, perceptions of corruption and the freedom to make life choices.

8. (b) Finland

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world for the 5th time in a row in the World Happiness Report 2022. The report is based on two key ideas, the first being happiness or life evaluation that is measured through opinion surveys and the second being identifying the key elements that determine well-being and the life evaluation across countries. Finland has been identified as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark at second position and Iceland at third position.

9. (a) Italy

In the most shocking exit, European Champions Italy have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia in their playoff semifinal on March 24, 2022. This will be the second consecutive time that Italy will not feature in the FIFA World Cup, as it did not qualify in the last edition as well, which was the first time they had failed to qualify for the tournament since 1958.

10. (a) BYJU'S

India's edtech platform, BYJU'S was named the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on March 24, 2022. BYJU’S has become the first EdTech brand in the world to sponsor the FIFA World Cup. It has also become the first Indian brand to sponsor FIFA World Cup 2022.

11. (a) Steve Smith

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket, surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Smith achieved the milestone in his 151st innings, while Sangakkara had achieved it in his 152nd innings.

12. (c) Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal in three straight sets of 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters 2022 on March 20, 2022. This defeat has ended the 21-time Grand Slam champion's perfect 20-0 match winning streak.