Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 02 October to 08 October 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Nobel Peace Prize 2023, Asian Games 2023, Fintech Startup Slice and others.

1. Who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2023?

(a) Dalai Lama

(b) Nargis Mohammadi

(c) Sunita Krishnan

(d) Arundhati Roy

2. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Munish Kapoor

(c) Rahul Awasthi

(d) Vinay Rana

3. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2023?

(a) Lewis Gluck

(b) Peter Handke

(c) Annie Arno

(d) Nargis Mohammadi

4. Who is the Chairman of State Bank of India whose tenure has been extended till August 2024?

(a) Rajeev Saini

(b) Vinod Kala

(c) Alakh Kumar

(d) Dinesh Khara

5. Which cricket legend has been appointed by ICC as the global ambassador of ODI World Cup 2023?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Sachin Tendulkar

(c) Brian Lara

(d) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

6. Who has become the first Indian female athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw in the history of Asian Games?

(a) Annu Rani

(b) Anju Bobby George

(c) Preeti Chaudhary

(d) Alka Sinha

7. RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice with which bank?

(a) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

(b) Union Bank of India

(c) North East Small Finance Bank

(d) Bandhan Bank

8. How many scientists have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in the year 2023?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

9. Outside India, Dr. In which country will the largest statue of BR Ambedkar be unveiled?

(a) England

(b) France

(c) Germany

(d) USA

10. Who has been appointed as mentor by Afghanistan cricket team for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?

(a) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(b) Dinesh Karthik

(c) Ajay Jadeja

(d) Akash Chopra

Answer:-

1. (b) Nargis Mohammadi

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize this year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has given her this award for her efforts in the fight against oppression of women in Iran and for human rights and freedom. Nargis Mohammadi is also a human rights activist.

2. (b) Munish Kapoor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Munish Kapoor as Executive Director. As Executive Director, he will handle the Department of Economic and Policy Research. Before this he was Advisor in-charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary of Monetary Policy Committee. Kapoor has also served as an advisor to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2012–15.

3. (c) Annie Arno

The Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2023 has been announced. This time this award has been given to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse. He has been given this award for his innovative plays and prose works. French writer Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in the year 2022. The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

4. (d) Dinesh Khara

The tenure of State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara has been extended till August 2024. Khara was made the Chairman of SBI on October 7, 2020 for a period of three years. State Bank of India is a public sector bank. Its headquarters is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

5. (b) Sachin Tendulkar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the One Day Cricket World Cup starting in Ahmedabad from October 5. Tendulkar has participated in the ODI World Cup six times. Before the opening match between England and New Zealand, Sachin Tendulkar will come on the field with the World Cup trophy and announce the start of the tournament.

6. (a) Annu Rani

India's Annu Rani created history in the Hangzhou Asian Games by winning the gold medal in javelin throw. Annu Rani won the gold medal by throwing the javelin 62.92 meters. With this, Annu has become the first Indian female athlete to win gold in javelin throw in the Asiad. Nadeesha Dilhan of Sri Lanka won the silver medal. This is Annu's second medal in the Asian Games. India has ended its campaign in the Asian Games 2023 with 107 medals.

7. (c) North East Small Finance Bank

RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice with North East Small Finance Bank. Bengaluru-based Slice was valued at around US$1.8 billion last year. Slice founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said that we see this as an opportunity. Slice startup was started in the year 2016.

8. (b) 3

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Cruz and Anne L'Huillier. He has been given this award for his studies related to Attosecond Pulses of light in matter. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announces the Nobel Prize winners in Physics, Chemistry and Economics every year. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman.

9. (d) USA

Outside India, Dr. The largest statue of BR Ambedkar will be unveiled in the United States on October 14. The 19-foot statue of Ambedkar has been named 'Statue of Equality' and will be inaugurated in Maryland. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, politician and social reformer known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

10. (c) Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the mentor of the Afghanistan cricket team for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, in which he has scored 576 runs at an average of 26.18, with 4 half-centuries and a best of 96 runs.

