Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: April 10 to April 16 2023

1. In which country did External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurate the bridge built by India?

(a) Ghana

(b) Senegal

(c) Mozambique

(d) Sri Lanka

2. How many total medals India has won in the Women's Asian Wrestling Championship?

(a) 04

(b) 05

(c) 06

(d) 07

3. What is the name given to India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service?

(a) NCR Mail

(b) RapidX

(c) Rapido Fast

(d) NCRX

4. Which political party has got the status of National Party recently?

(a) Samajwadi Party

(b) Aam Aadmi Party

(c) Rashtriya Janata Dal

(d) Bharatiya Janata Party

5. According to the Tiger Census, how much population of tigers in India increase by the year 2022?

(a) 3167

(b) 3100

(c) 3267

(d) 3334

6. With which country has Bahrain resumed its diplomatic relations recently?

(a) Israel

(b) Qatar

(c) Syria

(d) Egypt

7. Which country has recently launched an initiative to license crypto firms?

(a) Morocco

(b) Cuba

(c) El Salvador

(d) Argentina

8. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 6000 runs in IPL history?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) K L Rahul

9. Which Indian-American mathematician has been awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics?

(a) PC Mahalanobis

(b) C. Radhakrishna Rao

(c) Harish Chandra

(d) D.R. Kaprekar

10. According to the ADR report, who is the Chief Minister with the most assets in the country?

(a) Mamata Banerjee

(b) Yogi Adityanath

(c) Jagan Mohan Reddy

(d) Pema Khandu

Answers:-

1. (c) Mozambique

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister held the inauguration ceremony of the Buzi Bridge. It is indigenously built in Mozambique as part of the 132 km Tika-Buji-Nova-Sofala road project. Dr. S. Jaishankar visited for a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly Esperanca Bias in Maputo, Mozambique. Mozambique is a Southern African country with popular beaches and marine parks. The capital is Maputo whereas its currency is the Mozambican medical.

2. (d) 07

Indian women fighters have won 7 medals in total at the Women's Asian Wrestling Championship. This competition was held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The awards include two silver and five bronze medals. India comes in the 3rd position in this competition. In 2022, the country won 5 medals and finished fourth in the points table. Nisha Dahiya won medial in the 68 kg category and Panghal won a silver medal in the 53 kg category.

3. (b) RapidX

India's first regional rail service has been launched and given the title of 'RapidX'. This semi-high-speed rail will be handled by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation. The train will run on the ‘Regional Rapid Transit System’ and will join major cities of the National Capital Region (NCR). It will consequently save travel time on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route. The service is expected to open in 2023 on the 17 km long Sahibabad-Duhai section on the RRTS corridor.

4. (b) Aam Aadmi Party

According to the Election Commission of India, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's led-party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been added to the national party category. The Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar is removed from their National Party status. The Communist Party of India (CPI) of D. Raja also lost its status as a national party.

5. (a) 3167

The tiger population By the year 2022 has significantly escalated to 3167 which is nearly 200 more than the last year’s data. PM Narendra Modi has announced 2023 data and also released the number of the 5th cycle of India's tiger census. The number of tigers in India was 1,411 in 2006 which rose to 1,706 by 2010. This number had increased to 2,226 by 2014. PM Modi went to Mysore in Karnataka on the occasion of completing 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ and also visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve. On April 1, 1973, the Government of India launched Project Tiger with the aim of preserving big cat species across India.

6. (b) Qatar

Qatar and Bahrain have announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations almost two years after the Arab boycott was implemented. In January 2021, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt ended Qatar's three-and-a-half-year ban, except for Bahrain. Diplomatic relations between these two nations started during a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bahrain is an island country in the Middle East.

7. (c) El Salvador

El Salvador, a country in Central America began an initiative to license crypto firms. Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency and bitcoin trading company has become the first cryptocurrency corporation to receive an official license in El Salvador. This license will grant Bitfinex the allowance to provide crypto-related services across the country as per the authorized provisions available in the country. El Salvador became the first country in the world to legally accept Bitcoin as a payment option back in 2021.

8. (b) David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner creates history by becoming the fastest batsman to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL-2023). This happened while playing a match against Rajasthan Royals held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, he is now the only third batsman to join this prestigious group. David Warner has attained this feat in 165 innings.

9. (b) C. Radhakrishna Rao

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, a revered Indian-American mathematician and statistician is entitled to receive the award the 2023 International Prize in Statistics. This award is considered the Nobel Prize in the field of Mathematics. This honour will be given for his remarkable contribution n the field of Statistics. The International Prize in Statistics Foundation decided that with 75-year-long experience, Rao continues to influence statistics and science today. He will be presented this award at the biennial International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress which is scheduled for July this year in Canada.

10. (c) Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) issued an update in which 29 chief ministers are crorepatis out of 30 chief ministers of 28 states and 2 union territories across India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the wealthiest on the list with Rs 510 crore of assets. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s CM has the least amount of wealth Rs 15 lakhs. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu holds second place after Reddy with Rs 163 crore.

