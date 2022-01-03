West Bengal Lockdown Restrictions 2022: Schools, Colleges shut, flights from Delhi/Mumbai allowed only twice a week

West Bengal Lockdown Restrictions 2022: West Bengal re-imposed lockdown-like restrictions on January 2, 2022 after a review of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns due to the high infection rate and multiple cases of new Omicron covid variant in the state. All schools, colleges and universities will be shut in the state under the new restrictions.

West Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi announced during a press conference on January 2, 2022 that the state will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week, on Monday and Friday with effect from January 5th. The state has temporarily banned flights from the UK.

All government offices and private offices will operate at 50 percent capacity in the state under the new restrictions. The local trains will also operate with 50 percent capacity till 7 pm. Metro trains will operate at their usual timing but with 50 percent capacity. The long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule.

West Bengal has also imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am, allowing only essential services.

West Bengal imposes fresh curbs amid the Covid surge



"West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5," West Bengal Chief Secretary said pic.twitter.com/sqYulEgQTj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

West Bengal Lockdown Rules 2022- Check what will be shut and what will be open?

What will be shut?

Educational institutions- All schools, colleges, universities will be closed. Only administration activities will be allowed with 50 percent of employees at one time.

Offices- All government offices and private have been ordered to function with only 50 percent employees at one time and encourage work from home as much as possible.

Entertainment parks- All entertainment parks, tourist places and zoos will be closed.

Gyms/ salons- All spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons, swimming pools and wellness centres will be closed.

West Bengal Night Curfew- The state has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am. The movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings will be prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am. Only essential and emergency services will be allowed.

Belur Math: The headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, located on the west bank of Hooghly River, Belur in West Bengal will remain closed for devotees and visitors until further notification, in view of the new COVID restrictions announced by the State government.

West Bengal | Belur Math will remain closed for devotees and visitors until further notification, in view of the COVID restrictions announced by the State government pic.twitter.com/xmJkpQ975Q — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

What will be allowed to open?

Shopping malls, markets- All shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed to function with the restricted entry of people, not exceeding 50 percent capacity, till 10 pm.

Restaurants- The restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity till 10 pm.

Cinema halls- The cinema halls and theatres have also been allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity till 10 pm.

Meetings/ Conferences- All types of meetings will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people or with 50 percent seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

Gatherings- All social, religious, cultural gatherings will be allowed with not more than 50 persons at a time.

Marriages- Marriages and related ceremonies will be allowed but only with 20 people.

Funeral/ Last Rites- Only 20 people will be allowed for funerals and last rites.

Local trains- The local trains will operate with 50 percent capacity till 7 pm.

Metro- The metro services will operate with 50 percent capacity.

Home Delivery- Home delivery of food and other essential products will be allowed as per usual operational hours following appropriate COVID protocols.