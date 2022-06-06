What is Jan Samarth Portal? PM Modi launches portal for credit-linked government schemes

Jan Samarth Portal registration: Prime Minister Modi on June 6, 2022, launched Jan Samarth Portal for credit-linked government schemes. The Prime Minister participated in the ‘Iconic week celebrations’ of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. The Iconic week (June 6-11) is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of two ministries (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs) over the past eight years.

PM Modi while inaugurating ‘iconic week celebrations’ said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years, it is a moment to celebrate, fulfill, and pump new vigor into the dreams of an Independent India.

Hon’ble PM launches Jan Samarth Portal. Portal will act as single platform for loan application & processing under credit linked government schemes. Already 13 schemes & 125+ lending institutions have joined Jan Samarth Portal#75YearsOfFinancialServices https://t.co/bckXi6Gu4k — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) June 6, 2022

What is Jan Samarth Portal?

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. Jan Samarth Portal is a first-of-its-kind platform that will directly connect the beneficiaries to the lenders.

Jan Samarth Portal: What is the objective?

The main purpose of the Jan Samarth Portal is to encourage the inclusive growth and the development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes.

Jan Samarth Portal by the Government of India ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Iconic Week Celebrations: Prime Minister Modi unveils digital exhibition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministers- Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years.

PM Modi also released special series of Re 1, Rs. 2, Rs. 5, Rs. 10, and Rs. 20 coins. These special series of coins have the theme of the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and are very easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

The new coins will constantly remind the citizens of India of the goals of Amrit Kaal and also inspire them to contribute to the development of India.