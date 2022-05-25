Who is Anwar Hussain Shaik? Indian Representative to Chair WTO Committee after 10 years

Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade under Council for Trade in Goods at the World Trade Organisation. He is the first Indian representative to chair the committee after 10 years.

The WTO Councils and committee officially elect their own chairperson and each committee has its own procedures. The Council for Trade in Goods directly appoints the Chairperson of the Working Party on State Trading Enterprises. However, informal consultations are held to ensure there is consensus to enable a good distribution of appointments over all the bodies.

The WTO members reached the informal consensus on May 23, 2022 on the slate of names of the chairpersons for 14 subsidiary bodies. Goods Council Chairperson Etienne Oudot De Dainville (France) thanked members for their constructive spirit in reaching a consensus before the 12th Ministerial Conference on 12-15 June.

WTO Council for Trade in Goods: List of Names of Chairpersons

Committee on Agriculture: Marcel Vernooij (Netherlands)

Committee on Anti-Dumping Practices: Juan Carlos Estrella (Ecuador)

Committee on Customs Valuation: Frank Rittner (Germany)

Committee on Import Licensing: Jia Jie Loh (Singapore)

Committee on Market Access: Kenya Uehara (Japan)

Committee on Rules of Origin: Laura Gauer (Switzerland)

Committee on Safeguards: Maryam A. AlDoseri (Kingdom of Bahrain)

Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures: Tang-Kai Wang (Chinese Taipei)

Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures: Kerrlene Wills (Guyana)

Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade: Anwar Hussain Shaik (India)

Committee on Trade Facilitation: Amb. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid (Nigeria)

Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures: Débora Ponce de Günther (Guatemala)

Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products: Hazrul Imran Azahar (Malaysia)

Working Party on State Trading Enterprises: Mr Agustín Navarro de Vicente-Gella (Spain)

Chairperson Term Most of the committee chairpersons will have one-year terms except the Trade Negotiations Committee, which is chaired ex-officio by the WTO Director-General and the chairs of negotiating groups under the Trade Negotiations Committee that have different terms.

What is WTO?

The World Trade Organization is a global international trade organization that deals with the rules of trade between nations. The main objective of the organisation is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

WTO General Council

The General Council is the highest-level decision-making body of the World Trade Organisation. The council meets regularly to carry out the functions of the body.

The council comprises representatives from all member governments and the current chair is Switzerland Ambassador Didier Chambovey.

The council has the authority to act on behalf of the ministerial conference which only meets about every two years.

