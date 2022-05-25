Google Lens comes to Chrome: How to use Google Lens in Chrome browser to search image?

Google lens on Chrome: Google lens, the powerful image recognition software is becoming less difficult to use within the Chrome browser on the desktop. Currently, if the user wants to use the lens on an image on a website, the Chrome browser opens a page of results in a new tab. However, as Google Lens will come to Chrome, the browser will instead show the results in a panel to the right of a webpage.

Google Lens has been long available on mobile, where it is accessible via Google apps on iOS or the native camera app on some Android phones. However, in 2021, Google Lens came to desktop via a Chrome browser where it can be accessed by right clicking on an image and then selecting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’.

Introducing a new side panel search for Google Lens in #Chrome.



Now, instead of opening a new tab, stay on the same page while you translate image text, identify an object, or get the original source from an image. Get the steps here: https://t.co/ocM9OaFOnh pic.twitter.com/UtqdAZ16p6 — Chrome (@googlechrome) May 24, 2022

Google Lens: What is it designed for?

Google Lens, the search giant’s power image recognition software, is designed to be able to identify everything from animals and buildings to plants, clothes, and works of art. Google lens is the more visual way of finding the information that the user is seeking online.

As Google Lens holds a lot of promise, Google making it more accessible on desktop can allow its potential to emerge.

Google Lens in Chrome on desktop: How does it work

Google Lens was first introduced to Chrome or laptops and desktops and if you went to use it on an image on a website, the browser will open a page of results in a new tab.

In May 2022, Google has updated the feature so that it will instead show the results in a more modern looking panel that opens to the right of the page/image that the user is viewing.

Google Lens comes to Chrome: How to use it in Chrome on Desktop?

Google Lens can teach more about any image on the internet. It has been available in Mobile phones and in 2021 it came to the laptops and desktop where the users can use it through chrome browsers. It can be accessed by right clicking on any online image and then selecting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’.

However, Google must be set as the default search engine and the latest version of chrome must be updated.

Step 1: Open a page in Chrome

Step 2: Right click on an image

Step 3: Choose search image with google lens in the menu

Step 4: Search results display on the right side of your screen