Who is Goldy Brar? Canada-based gangster who has claimed responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Who is Goldy Brar? Goldy Brar, also known as Satinder Singh, has claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The 28-year-old singer-turned-politician was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was taken to a civil hospital in Mansa where he was declared dead.

A Civil Surgeon of Mansa Hospital, Dr, Ranjeet Rai said, "Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment."

Sidhu Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on May 28, 2022. He had joined the Congress Party ahead of the Punjab state assembly polls in 2021. He had fought unsuccessfully from Mansa seat against AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster, who is a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that took responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. He is a wanted criminal in India after being involved in multiple criminal cases. He is a prime accused in the 2020 murder case of the District Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

How is he involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder?

Goldy Brar is considered to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail. He has a non-bailable warrant against him over the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, who was shot at 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

He took the responsibility of the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala saying it was done to avenge the death of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. He also claimed that Moose Wala was behind the murder of his brother Gurlal Brar as well as in the encounter of Ankit Bhadu.

As per the Punjab DGP, one of Moose Wala's manager had been involved in the killing of Vikram Singh Middukhera last year. The manager, Shagunpreet then reportedly fled to Australia. Moosewala's murder is reportedly in retaliation to Middukhera’s murder, as Middukhera was very close to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Goldy Brar is also allegedly involved in a double murder case of two brothers Surjit and Paramjit in Gurugram, who were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar. Jaildar with support from Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar had carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the illegal liquor business.