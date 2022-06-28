Why Twitter India has banned accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt?

Twitter banned countries: The Social Media giant Twitter India on June 27, 2022, banned the Twitter accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt for their access in India. Twitter India has also withheld the account of Radio Pakistan which is the national broadcaster of Pakistan.

After Twitter India banned accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan urged the social media giant to restore access to the handles with an immediate effect. The latest move by Twitter India has come at a time when India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had blocked 16 YouTube Channels which also included six Pakistani Channels.

Twitter India ban News: Why accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt has been banned?

Pakistan has been vehemently slammed by the Indian Government for propagating a fake agenda against India on the world stage. The latest move of banning Pakistan embassy accounts in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt is also a part of India’s efforts of controlling the unreliable and fake content against the country on social media.

As per the report by the Digital Forensics, Research, and Analytics Center (DFRAC), many Pakistani accounts were also behind the hashtags that were running the propaganda against many Indian institutions.

Twitter India Bans accounts of Pakistan embassies: What was Pakistan’s reaction?

After Twitter India banned the accounts of Pakistan embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Twitter to restore these accounts with immediate access.

In a tweet, the Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that it is deeply concerning that India has blocked the flow of information to India Twitter by withholding the access to the official accounts of Pakistan embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry urges Twitter "to restore immediate access to its accounts after Twitter in India withheld official accounts of Pakistan embassies in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, UN." pic.twitter.com/zp54AU0Jk8 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

India suspended YouTube channels

The Indian Government had earlier suspended the anti-India YouTube Channels that had a collective viewership of 80 crores. As per the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the YouTube Channels were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal harmony and disturb the public order in India.

Out of 16 blocked YouTube Channels, there were 10 Indian YouTube Channels and 6 Pakistani Channels with a collective viewership of 68 crores. Reportedly, the channels were also violating the guidelines laid down by the Government of India as required under the IT Rules, 2021.

As per the Indian Government, YouTube Channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army, and India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine.