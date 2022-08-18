William Ruto elected as Kenya’s President - All You Need to Know

William Ruto to be Kenya’s President: Kenya Elected William Ruto as its next President in the General Elections held on 9th August 2022. Ruto beat five-time contender Raila Odinga by a small margin to become Kenya’s next President. According to data shared by Kenya’s Electoral Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Ruto received 50.49% of the vote as compared to 48.85% secured by his opponent Odinga. William Ruto has held the post of Deputy President of Kenya since 2013 and will replace the outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta who came to power in 2013 and won a second term in 2017.

Thank you Kenya for the biggest honour of my life. I am ready to serve you. pic.twitter.com/uC1rMFdpM6 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 15, 2022

Following William Ruto’s election as Kenya’s next president, protests have erupted in the counties that are considered to be the strongholds of his opponent Raila Odinga.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto - Fact File

Family Background: William Ruto was born on 21 December 1966 in Sambut village which falls in the Uasin Gishu County. His parents were Daniel Cheruiyot and Sarah Cheruiyot. As per local media reports, Ruto had a very poor childhood and he used to sell chickens at a roadside stall as a child.

Academic Background: After completing his schooling at Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County, Ruto earned his graduation degree - BSc in Botany and Zoology from the University of Nairobi. In 2011, he received his Master’s Degree i.e., MSc in Plant Ecology. Following this, he completed his Doctoral Studies and earned a PhD in 2018.

Political Career: Ruto cut his teeth in Kenyan Politics with the YK'92 campaign group, which was lobbying for the re-election of President Moi in 1992. In 1997, he contested the Kenyan General Elections for a Parliamentary Seat and won. Following this, he rapidly rose in Kenyan Politics acquiring ministerial positions under three presidents until 2010. In 2010 he became the Deputy President of Kenya and has continued in the same position under President Uhuru Kenyatta. He will now replace Kenyatta to become the 5th President of Kenya.

Kenya’s Electoral System and Polity

In accordance with the Kenyan Constitution promulgated in 2010, the country follows a multi-party democracy with a Presidential System. Under the electoral system of Kenya, voters directly elect the President, Senate and National Assembly. The Elections in the East African nation are organized and managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). General Elections in the country are held every five years.

In the General Elections held on 9th August 2022, Kenyan voters elected the President, Members of the National Assembly as well as Senate. Along with this, voters also directly cast their franchise to elect Kenya’s Country Governors and Members of 47 County Assemblies. As per the constitution, there is a two-term limit for the election of the President and Country Governors in Kenya.