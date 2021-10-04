World Animal Day 2021: Theme, History, Objective and significance of celebrating animal day

World Animal Day 2021: World Animal Welfare Day is observed all over the world every year on October 4. Animal Day is a global initiative for the welfare of animals and aims at raising awareness about their significant role in nature and for maintaining the ecological balance. For animal lovers, this day is much more prominent and gives them an opportunity to contribute towards the welfare of the animals in every way possible.

World Animal Day 2021 is a day to introspect the role of animals on the planet and to realize that the extinction of various species can impact not only the ecological balance but also the livelihoods of humans. There are multiple water species that are extinct or are on the verge of being vanished from the face of the Earth. World Animal Day is a reminder that the plight of animals- both in the domestic and wild world- must be addressed and essential work must be initiated for their protection.

There is no future for factory farming, and we will work to end it.



Together, we are changing the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering. Forever.



On #WorldFarmAnimalsDay, join us and help end animal cruelty: https://t.co/qAn5EuTeoo pic.twitter.com/CHZatjgyK7 — World Animal Protection (@MoveTheWorld) October 2, 2021

World Animal Day Theme 2021

The announced theme for World Animal Day 2021 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Plant”. Animal Day is celebrated in various countries around the world by organizing campaigns, contests, events, workshops, etc.

World Animal Day: History

Animal Day is observed every year on October 4. This particular date was chosen in honour of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. This international day of action for the welfare of animals falls on the feast day of Francis of Assisi.

The very first World Animal Day was commemorated on March 24, 1925, by Heinrich Zimmermann, at the Sports Palace in Berlin, Germany. He was a cynologist and animal protection activist. There were around 5,000 people who attended the celebration to lend support to the great cause.

Heinrich’s proposal of World Animal Day was unanimously accepted at the Congress of the International Animal Protection Congress in Florence, Italy in May 1931.

Since 2003, it is the UK-based Animal welfare charity, Naturewatch Foundation that supervises the international celebration.

World Animal Day 2021 Significance

There is no denying the fact that animals are an integral part of our ecosystem and play as much of a significant role as humans and animals. From maintaining the ecological balance (furnishing, decomposition, carbon, nutrients, environmental protection) to bringing wellness to humans, animals are undoubtedly crucial.

World Animal Day aims at ensuring the rescue shelters for the animals, raising funds, launching animal welfare, and conducting activities that will help in raising awareness regarding the better conditions of animal living.

World Animal Day 2021 Objective

As per the website of World Animal Day, the main objective behind celebrating World Animal Day is to raise the status of the animals and help in the improvement of their welfare standards across the world.

The website states, “It’s celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, faith, religion or political ideology. Through increases awareness and education, we can create a world where the animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid for their welfare.”